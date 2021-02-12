La Crosse man arrested in drug raid

A 38-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond after police conducted a drug raid on his residence Feb. 10.

Paradise T. Jackson was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana (second offense), possession of LSD and eluding an officer, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, police began monitoring suspected drug activity at Jackson's 1308 Mississippi St. address in La Crosse in July and obtained a search warrant Feb. 10. Police executed the knock-and-search warrant shortly before 9:30 p.m. The complaint says a neighbor yelled "good job" and "it's about time" before police made entry.

The complaint says two juveniles were inside the residence, and both said they were unaware of Jackson's whereabouts.

During the search, police allegedly found:

15.1 grams of suspected ecstasy.

Four chocolate bars of psilocybin mushrooms found in the freezer.

28.7 grams of marijuana.

Multiple sandwich baggies with white residue.

Three digital scales.