La Crosse man arrested in juvenile sex sting

A 24-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with attempting to solicit sex from a minor and is likely to face an additional charge today.
Kyle J. Ward-May was charged with use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, both felonies.
Assistant District Attorney Nick Passe also said there is a probable cause statement that accuses Ward-May of sexually assaulting a minor. Passe told Judge Elliott Levine he anticipates having the second criminal complaint ready by today.
Levine ordered Ward-May held on $10,000 cash bond.
According to the complaint filed Wednesday, Ward-May contacted an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old Feb. 2. Ward-May inquired about certain sex acts and then sent the officer a lewd photo of himself Feb. 4. A text message included in the complaint has one exchange in which Ward-May says, “So you’re 15 right?” and the officer replies in the affirmative. Another message records Ward-May asking for the girl’s breast size and a topless photo.
The complaint says Ward-May originally agreed to meet Feb. 3 but would wind up pulling a double shift at work. After several days of text messaging, Ward-May arranged a Feb. 9 meeting in La Crosse, where he was confronted by police and arrested without incident. Ward-May declined to answer questions from police and asked to speak with an attorney.
Passe described the charges against Ward-May as “very serious” and requested a $10,000 bail. Passe said the second pending charge against Ward-May proves his intent to “follow through,” often a point of contention in sex sting cases.
Ward-May’s attorney Zachariah Fudge asked for signature bond. He said Ward is indigent and hasn’t held steady employment since the pandemic began. Fudge said Ward-May has a stable residence and no previous criminal history.
Ward-May faces up to 60 years in prison and fines of $150,000 in fines for the two charges.
