La Crosse man arrested in juvenile sex sting

A 24-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with attempting to solicit sex from a minor and is likely to face an additional charge today.

Kyle J. Ward-May was charged with use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, both felonies.

Assistant District Attorney Nick Passe also said there is a probable cause statement that accuses Ward-May of sexually assaulting a minor. Passe told Judge Elliott Levine he anticipates having the second criminal complaint ready by today.

Levine ordered Ward-May held on $10,000 cash bond.

According to the complaint filed Wednesday, Ward-May contacted an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old Feb. 2. Ward-May inquired about certain sex acts and then sent the officer a lewd photo of himself Feb. 4. A text message included in the complaint has one exchange in which Ward-May says, “So you’re 15 right?” and the officer replies in the affirmative. Another message records Ward-May asking for the girl’s breast size and a topless photo.