La Crosse man arrested in meth bust

A 40-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $75,000 cash bond after being accused of transporting significant quantities of methamphetamine into the area.

Joshua R. Wittenberg was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police received information Nov. 7 that Wittenberg was bringing a large amount of methamphetamine from Rochester, Minnesota. Police staked out a Castle Place address, where they identified Wittenberg driving a vehicle with an Iowa license plate shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Police waited for Wittenberg to exit the vehicle before making contact. The complaint says Wittenberg was on probation, which authorized police to summon a K9 for an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found two plastic bags of methamphetamine weighing a combined 917 grams hidden inside a rolled up tonneau cover. Police also allegedly found a backpack with two gem baggies containing 1.2 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Police then searched Wittenberg's apartment and allegedly found a digital scale and dozens of gem baggies but no controlled substances.

The complaint says the street value of the drugs seized, if sold in 3.5-gram increments, was $26,200.

Wittenberg was transported to the La Crosse Police Department, where he reportedly waived his Miranda rights. The complaint says he admitted driving to Rochester to pick up methamphetamine that he intended to sell in La Crosse. He also told police he's a methamphetamine user and takes two to three hits per day.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Julie Nelson asked for a high cash bond. She said Wittenberg has a drug history that dates back to 2003 and is a flight risk.

"He is bringing a massive amount of methamphetamine into La Crosse and distributing it," Nelson said.

Wittenberg's attorney, Thomas Rhodes, noted that Wittenberg is on a probation hold and would make a bond argument at a later date.

Judge Elliott Levine scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 18.