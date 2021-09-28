La Crosse man arrested in Trempealeau County drug bust

Methamphetamine seized in Trempealeau County drug bust.
A 34-year-old La Crosse man is in custody after being arrested in a Sept. 23 drug bust.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, Shane T. Lancour was taken into custody in Galesville after he allegedly was found with 100 grams of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Trempealeau County Jail, where he was booked for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Trempealeau County Circuit Court judge Rian Radtke set cash bail for Lancour at $10,000. He remained the Trempealeau County Jail as of Tuesday.
Lancour has an initial court appearance set for Oct. 5. The case remains under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies in August
Brandon K. Hodyniak
Brandon K. Hodyniak, 35, La Crosse, was charged with stalking. According to the criminal complaint, Hodyniak repeatedly drove by a woman's residence and sent her multiple text messages in violation of a no-contact order. The woman said Hodyniak's actions made her fear for her safety. Hodyniak was arrested Aug. 25 and was released after posting a $2,500 cash bond Aug. 30. He has a competency hearing set for Sept. 24.
Debbra A. Herrman
Debbra A. Herrmann, 58, Mindoro, is accused of fourth-offense drunk driving. According to the criminal complaint, Herrmann was pulled over in the town of Farmington July 17 for speeding, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .201. She has an initial appearance set for Sept. 9.
Amanda J. Parkes
Amanda J. Parkes, 39, no permanent address, was charged with threatening a law enforcement officer. According to the criminal complaint, Parkes threatened to kill police officers after she was arrested July 5 for disorderly conduct in Bangor. She is free on a signature bond.
Joey A. Bolstad
Joey A. Bolstad, 35, La Crosse, was charged with two counts of uttering a forgery. According to the criminal complaint, Bolstad cashed a pair of stolen checks totaling $156.39 July 14 and July 20 in West Salem. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation violation.
Kevin Jermall Anderson
Kevin Jermall Anderson, 35, Onalaska, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. According to the criminal complaint, police arrested Anderson for an outstanding Illinois warrant Aug. 17 and seized 21.9 grams of cocaine. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $2,000 cash bond. The status of an extradition request was held over to an Aug. 24 status conference.
Alan C. Kubera
Alan C. Kubera, 47, Onalaska, was charged with uttering a forgery. According to the criminal complaint, Kubera attempted to cash a stolen check for $478.95 in Onalaska July 23. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation violation.
Benjamin J. Barney
Benjamin J. Barney, 46, Prior Lake, Minnesota, is accused of a sex offender registry violation. According to the complaint, Barney was convicted in La Crosse County of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 1993 and has a lifetime obligation to register with the state. He allegedly failed to verify his last address in Minnesota April 14, and his whereabouts are unknown. A warrant for his arrest was issued Aug. 12.
Yano Gipson
Yano W. Gipson, 48, La Crosse, is accused of felony intimidation of a victim. According to the complaint, Gipson threatened a woman if she called police to report his abusive behavior. An arrest warrant was issued for Gipson Aug. 5.
Brittany J. Voltz
Brittany J. Voltz, 35, has been charged with uttering a forgery. According to the criminal complaint, Voltz and Alan C. Kubera passed nine counterfeit checks totaling $456.74 from June 30 to July 4. Both are being held in the La Crosse County Jail on probation violations.
Alan C. Kubera
Alan C. Kubera, 48, of Onalaska, has been charged with uttering a forgery. According to the criminal complaint, Kubera and Brittany J. Voltz passed nine counterfeit checks totaling $456.74 from June 30 to July 4. Both are being held in the La Crosse County Jail on probation violations.
Kevin Vue
Kevin Vue, 27, La Crosse, is accused of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to a criminal complaint, Vue stole a black Honda with the keys left inside July 5 and was driving the vehicle July 16 when he was involved in an auto crash on Mormon Coulee Road. He has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Sept. 9.
