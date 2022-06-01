La Crosse man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

A June 1 traffic stop for multiple equipment violations has led to eight charges against a 51-year-old La Crosse man.

Pedro M. McKee was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police observed a vehicle operated by McKee stopped at an intersection on Johnson Street despite having the right of way. He then slowly proceeded east on Johnson.

Police followed McKee's vehicle and noticed a loud and defective exhaust system and multiple burned out lights. Police determined the vehicle had an expired registration and conducted a traffic stop at Seventh and Tyler streets. The complaint says McKee was "extremely fidgety" and that his speech was slurred.

While speaking with McKee, an officer noticed a silver handgun sticking out from a piece of paper. Police then ordered McKee to exit the vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 4.0 grams of methamphetamine, 1.7 grams of heroin, 2.0 grams of cocaine, 2.9 grams of marijuana and two digital scales. Police identified the weapon as a 25-caliber handgun.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke ordered McKee held on a $5,000 cash bond after La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Susan Donskey asked for $1,500. Bjerke noted that McKee was out on bond for drug charges after a March 9 arrest in La Crosse.

McKee's next court date is a June 9 preliminary hearing.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

