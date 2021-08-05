La Crosse man arrested on drug charges

A 29-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for drug offenses. Brandon M. Helke faces a felony charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Helke was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over Aug. 4 in La Crosse for speeding. After the driver gave police permission to search the vehicle, police reportedly found a book bag where Helke had been sitting. The book bag reportedly contained eight bags of marijuana totaling 58 grams and one bag containing four grams of cocaine. Police also allegedly found pipes, a digital scale, liquid cartridges of marijuana and $196 in cash.

The complaint says Helke admitted to police he sold 3.5-gram packages of marijuana for $40 and that the cocaine was for personal use. When police asked Helke how much he made per week from selling marijuana, he said not much and that he earned more money from trading stocks.

Helke was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

