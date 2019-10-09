A La Crosse man was arrested on gun charges and for violating bond conditions prohibiting drinking only hours after being released Monday on bond.
Demetrius S. Partee, 38, was charged Wednesday with felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon.
Partee was released on a signature bond Monday afternoon and placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring after being charged with violating a felony bond condition prohibiting contact with a woman he was accused of strangling earlier this year. Hours later, at about midnight, Partee showed up intoxicated at another woman’s house with a gun, according to the complaint.
The woman called police at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday to report Partee was at her residence with a loaded handgun, according to the report. He did not threaten her; however, he showed her the gun and ammunition, tried to leave the gun there, then went outside.
The woman told police she did not want to be associated with the firearm, so she locked the doors and refused to let Partee back inside when he left. After he didn’t leave, she called police, according to the report.
Police located Partee a few blocks away and took him into custody. According to the report, he did not have a gun at that time, and a preliminary breath test showed Partee had a blood-alcohol content of 0.234%.
Police later found the gun in the woods behind the woman’s house and collected DNA, which will be tested by the state crime lab.
Partee is accused of violating conditions of his bond that require him to be on house arrest and drinking alcohol. He was also previously convicted twice of dealing cocaine in Milwaukee, which is a felony.
Partee has seven open cases, including allegations of bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and strangulation.
“Not only do the seven open cases show that he disregards the conditions of bond and the authority of the court and is therefore a risk to not appear, but also the brazenness or the speed at which this occurred,” said prosecutor Jessica Skemp.
Skemp pointed out that Judge Elliott Levine gave Partee a chance to comply with house arrest and stay out of the jail Monday.
“He is a significant threat to public safety and clearly has not been bond compliant,” Skemp said.
Public defender Meredith Davis asked the court for a signature bond, saying Partee has no money to post.
“He denies the allegations, particularly the firearm, and from my quick review of the criminal complaint, it appears he was not apprehended with it and officers did not observe him with a firearm,” Davis said.
Davis added that Partee would be working if he was out on bond.
Rebekka J. Ames, 30, Holmen, was charged Oct. 8 with driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Ames took a man’s keys Sept. 6 and drove his car without permission, according to the complaint.
Dillon Heiller
Taylor Ludwig
Randy J. Russell Jr.
Randy J. Russell Jr., 46, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 8 with concealing a stolen firearm and misdemeanor bail jumping. Russell gave a woman a gun stolen from a La Crosse garage in April and violated a previous bond by committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Tristen Landers
Marci Johnson
Demetrius Partee
Devon Yang
Chue Yee Xiong
Debra White
Bridget Schlicht
Alexis Pickett
Donald Lee Jr
Andre Robinson
Jamie Kaiser
Michaell Schilling
Michaell M. Schilling, 36, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schilling had meth and a glass pipe Aug. 14, according to the complaint.
Breanna Dvorak
Susan Glenna
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol Sept. 7, according to the complaint.
Dante Clayton
Tyler Muller
Wyatt Petersen
Wyatt C. Petersen, 47, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 2 with physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing bodily harm. Petersen held an 8-year-old boy down with a broken broom handle and scratched his cheek while the two were wrestling, according to the complaint.
Tyler Peterson
Jesse Kirk
Jesse R. Kirk, 41, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 1 with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and concealing stolen property. Kirk was found Sept. 25 driving a car stolen from a West Salem woman, according to the report. In the car’s trunk, police found stolen tools, and Kirk had heroin in his pocket when he was arrested.
