Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A 22-year-old La Crosse man was arrested early Sunday for driving a motor vehicle equipped with blue lights to make it look like a police car, as well as driving while intoxicated with passengers younger than 16, according to a police report.

An officer saw Vincent Ehlert driving a red Chevy sedan, with blue lights flashing, on Pearl Street after 2 a.m., according to the report. Another officer pulled Ehlert over at Third and Main streets.

That officer discovered that two girls, ages 14 and 15, also were in the car.

Ehlert failed field sobriety texts, a breath test calculated his blood-alcohol concentration at 0.054 percent, compared with the 0.08 percent at which driver’s are automatically deemed too drunk to drive under state law. There was reason to believe that he had smoked marijuana, according to the police report.

The girls were cited for curfew violations. Ehlert also was arrested for being a felon in possession of a knife and having police-like equipment on a non-police vehicle, the report said.

+34 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in August
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $9.99

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.