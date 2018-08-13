A 22-year-old La Crosse man was arrested early Sunday for driving a motor vehicle equipped with blue lights to make it look like a police car, as well as driving while intoxicated with passengers younger than 16, according to a police report.
An officer saw Vincent Ehlert driving a red Chevy sedan, with blue lights flashing, on Pearl Street after 2 a.m., according to the report. Another officer pulled Ehlert over at Third and Main streets.
That officer discovered that two girls, ages 14 and 15, also were in the car.
Ehlert failed field sobriety texts, a breath test calculated his blood-alcohol concentration at 0.054 percent, compared with the 0.08 percent at which driver’s are automatically deemed too drunk to drive under state law. There was reason to believe that he had smoked marijuana, according to the police report.
The girls were cited for curfew violations. Ehlert also was arrested for being a felon in possession of a knife and having police-like equipment on a non-police vehicle, the report said.
Gregory L. Coleman, 42, no permanent address, was charged Friday with felony bail jumping and possession of cocaine. Coleman violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol early Aug. 4 and had 0.5 grams of crack cocaine in his pocket, according to the complaint.
Tyrone J. Eagon, 49, of 1451 Avon St. was charged Friday with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of an illegally obtained prescription. Eagon had methamphetamine, clonazepam and heroin Aug. 7, according to the complaint.
Jeremy J. Degenhardt, 44, of 2620 Lakeshore Drive was charged Wednesday with intimidation of a victim, battery, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of bail jumping and criminal damage to property. Degenhardt violated terms of a previous bond by committing new crimes, including punching a woman and breaking several items at her home, according to the complaint.
Justin Sickels, 37, Bangor, was charged Wednesday with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse and felony bail jumping. Sickels attempted to kick open the door to the apartment he shared with a woman after she locked the door during an argument, damaging the wall and deadbolt, according to the complaint.
Christina Zieler, 33, of Necedah, Wis., was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit schedule I, II, III or IV drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC. Zieler had salt made to imitate methamphetamine, marijuana, a marijuana pipe and digital scale in her vehicle Aug. 2, according to the complaint. Real methamphetamine was found in her bra at the La Crosse County Jail after her arrest, according to the complaint.
Karen L. Carter, 37, of 607 S. Seventh St., was charged Aug. 6 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prohibited alcohol concentration and obstructing an officer. Carter drove Saturday with a 0.12 percent alcohol concentration and lied about her identity to a police officer, according to the complaint.
Dalandis Kemp, 25, of 1022 S. Fifth Ave., was charged Wednesday with possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor bail jumping. Kemp violated his bond June 4 by having heroin, according to the complaint.
