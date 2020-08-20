La Crosse man awaiting sentencing for robbery charged with domestic violence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man awaiting sentencing in a 2019 armed robbery was accused Thursday of domestic violence.

Timothy Ellis Jr., 25, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with disorderly conduct, intimidating a victim using force and felony bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.

According to the complaint, Ellis argued with a woman Wednesday and called her names, then refused to allow her to answer the door when police arrived, violating terms of his bond. The woman told police she was afraid of Ellis, and a child at the residence reported hearing a slap from the woman’s bedroom, according to the report.

Ellis pleaded no contest July 8 to armed robbery. He and his brother, Justin Ellis, are accused of firing a shot into a man’s vehicle and demanding money, which the man gave them, before fleeing the scene.

Ellis was released awaiting a pre-sentencing investigation and scheduled to be sentenced in September in that case.

Judge Scott Horne Thursday ruled Ellis should be given a $10,000 cash bond, noting his history of fleeing the area to avoid charges. Ellis remains in the La Crosse County Jail.

