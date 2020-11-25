 Skip to main content
La Crosse man charged after altercation that injured jailer
topical alert top story

La Crosse man charged after altercation that injured jailer

From the COLLECTION: Crime and Courts, La Crosse County series
Jesse B. Honaker

 Steve Rundio

A 40-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after an altercation that injured a La Crosse County Jail employee.

Jesse Brian Honaker faces felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a jailer noticed that Honaker had covered a jail cell camera with toilet paper. Honaker refused to remove the toilet paper and yelled at the jailer, who called for additional jail staff to help move Honaker to a padded cell.

Honaker's agitation level escalated after other jailers arrived, and he resisted attempts by jailers to gain compliance. During the struggle, a jailer's hand got caught between a door handle and wall. The jailer sustained two broken bones in his hand, two broken fingers, a laceration to his thumb and the loss of a fingertip. The injuries required nine stitches, and the jailer scheduled an appointment with an orthopedic hand specialist to determine if surgery was necessary.

Honaker waived extradition to Trempealeau County, where he faces multiple charges.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

