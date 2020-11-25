La Crosse man charged after altercation that injured jailer

According to the criminal complaint, a jailer noticed that Honaker had covered a jail cell camera with toilet paper. Honaker refused to remove the toilet paper and yelled at the jailer, who called for additional jail staff to help move Honaker to a padded cell.

Honaker's agitation level escalated after other jailers arrived, and he resisted attempts by jailers to gain compliance. During the struggle, a jailer's hand got caught between a door handle and wall. The jailer sustained two broken bones in his hand, two broken fingers, a laceration to his thumb and the loss of a fingertip. The injuries required nine stitches, and the jailer scheduled an appointment with an orthopedic hand specialist to determine if surgery was necessary.