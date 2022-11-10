 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man charged after high-speed chase reaching 125 mph

A 32-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase Nov. 8.

Rashaun T. Gant faces a felony count of attempting to elude an officer and misdemeanor counts of operating after revocation, failure to install an ignition interlock device and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer recorded Gant driving 90 mph in a 70-mph zone on Interstate 90 shortly after 2 p.m. After the officer activated the squad car's emergency lights, Gant accelerated and briefly reached a speed of 125 mph.

Gant exited onto Highway 35 and headed north. He then turned south on Oak Street, reportedly failed to stop for a stop sign at Oak Forest Drive and reached a speed of 65 mph in a 25 mph zone. He decelerated after coming up behind a semi truck before turning into the Kwik Trip Training Center parking lot and coming to a stop.

The complaint says an officer approached the vehicle with a firearm drawn. Gant exited the vehicle and complied with the officer's commands. Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found a THC glass smoking device in the center console and an open bottle of brandy.

As Gant was being taken into custody, a female approached police and said she knew Gant. She told police that Gant likely fled due a revoked driver's license from a drunk driving conviction.

Gant was released on a $1,000 signature bond. His next court appearance is a Dec. 6 calendar call.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

