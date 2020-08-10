You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse man charged after hitting person with wrench
top story

A La Crosse man was in court Monday after he was accused of hitting another man with a wrench in May in Copeland Park.

Leonard Larson

Larson

Leonard D. Larson, 34, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with substantial battery using a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Larson walked up to another man May 27 at the Copeland Park Shelter and hit him in the head with a wrench, causing the man to bleed profusely from the forehead. The victim told police Larson wrongfully accused him of stealing $900 and threatened to jump him.

A witness reported Larson saying, “You’re going to be getting it. I’ve got some boys out for you,” according to the complaint.

Larson told police he did not remember the incident Saturday when he was arrested. He was granted a signature bond in this case; however, he was also arrested on a warrant out of Winona County, where he was wanted for a domestic assault charge.

Larson remains in the La Crosse County Jail.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

