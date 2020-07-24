La Crosse man charged after holding woman hostage at knifepoint

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was arrested Thursday on false imprisonment and abuse charges after keeping a woman hostage at knifepoint.

Phillip Madison Sr., 51, of La Crosse appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court via Zoom July 24 on charges of false imprisonment and domestic abuse, both as a repeater; use of a dangerous weapon; resisting an officer as a repeater; and disorderly conduct with use of dangerous weapon as a repeater with a domestic abuse enhancer.

Officers were called July 23 for a welfare check after a client at a local service facility told her counselor and child protective services that Madison had held her and others hostage the night prior.

Officers located the victim at an apartment of a friend on the 800 block of State Street where she and Madison had been staying for several days, and the victim informed them Madison became upset during a game of cards and hit the victim twice before taking out a knife, according to the criminal complaint.

Madison instructed another person, who told officers she feared for her safety, to lock the door and said no one could leave. Madison pointed the knife toward the victim, who stated to police she feared for her life, according to the complaint.

Madison told the victim he wanted to die from "suicide by cop."