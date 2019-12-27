La Crosse man charged after holding woman inside an igloo for an hour

A La Crosse man was charged Friday after he was accused of punching a woman and refusing to let her leave an igloo Christmas Eve.
Christopher L. Wisnewski, 31, no permanent address, was charged with false imprisonment, two counts of battery, criminal trespassing, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman spent Tuesday with Wisnewski and they went to the igloos outside Restore Public House, 1810 State St. While inside, the woman became upset and wanted to leave; however, Wisnewski blocked her, lying in front of the door, according to police.
About an hour later, Wisnewski began yelling at the woman, and she attempted to push him away. He responded by tackling her and choking her, according to the criminal complaint. She was able to get away, and he caught up and punched her in the face.
The woman ran home and ended up on an enclosed porch while Wisnewski yelled at her, according to the complaint. A witness called police, and Wisnewski was taken into custody. He remains jailed on a $500 cash bond.
Brittany T. Jones, 29, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 23 delivering heroin and felon in possession of a firearm. Jones sold 0.5 grams of heroin to a confidential informant Sept. 3 and had a gun in her drawer when she was arrested Dec. 19, according to the complaint.
Lucas Armstrong
Aspen Kalina
Carla Schumann
Stacie Jones
John P. Young Jr.
John. P. Young Jr. was charged Dec. 20 with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. On Dec. 13, Young’s girlfriend called police to say that he was tearing through the house and throwing things. Officers came to the scene and advised Young to spend the night elsewhere. A short while later, Young’s girlfriend called police to say that he had returned to the home and broken in, according to the criminal complaint.
Michael Utecht
Nya Thao
Jordan Gudin
Sarah Lawrence
Jacqlyn Scott
Jacqlyn EN Scott, 24, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 19 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Scott had .8 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia Dec. 15, according to the complaint.
Kahla A. Henry
Keith Stankey
Taylor Ludwig
Patrick Berger
Jonathan Kemp
Rick Roquet
Michael Ryan
Michael J. Ryan, 34, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 13 with strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct. Ryan shut a door on a woman’s arm and choked her Dec. 9 during an argument, according to the complaint.
Jessica Kistner
Jacob M. Hazlett
Jacob M. Hazlett, 29, Mindoro, was charged Dec. 13 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Hazlett hit a woman with a stool and refused to let her leave or call police Dec. 7, according to the complaint.
Steven Sage
Volante Feist
Jeffrey Berry
Jeffrey A. Berry, 55, La Crosse was charged Dec. 12 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berry was found asleep in his vehicle Dec. 9 and had 2.86 grams of meth and a glass pipe, according to the complaint.
Cora Elmore
Robert Anderson
Mitchael Oslund
Christian Weber
Nicole Aarstad
Nicole E. Aarstad, 28, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony bail jumping and theft of movable property. Aarstad stole a trailer sometime this fall in violation of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing crimes, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Zephaniah Fifer
Zephaniah T. Fifer, 39, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. Fifer consumed alcohol Nov. 23 in violation of two bonds, according to the complaint.
Thomas Stein
Christina Sievert
Benjamin Harr
Travis Heal
Michael Wilson Jr.
Michael DeGregg
Francis A. Okonmah
Francis A. Okonmah, 27, Eau Claire, Wis., was charged Dec. 4 with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Okonmah had 3 ounces of marijuana in two bags Nov. 19 when he was pulled over for speeding in the town of Campbell, according to the complaint.
Jack Freitag
Jonathan Baum
Tyler Peterson
Tiffany Penkalski
Tyler Hoffman
Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, Kellogg, Minn., was charged Dec. 3 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim and battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hoffman wrapped his arm around a woman’s neck Nov. 29 while in La Crosse, hit her in the face and threatened to harm her if she told police, according to the complaint.