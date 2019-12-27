La Crosse man charged after holding woman inside an igloo for an hour

A La Crosse man was charged Friday after he was accused of punching a woman and refusing to let her leave an igloo Christmas Eve.

Christopher L. Wisnewski, 31, no permanent address, was charged with false imprisonment, two counts of battery, criminal trespassing, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman spent Tuesday with Wisnewski and they went to the igloos outside Restore Public House, 1810 State St. While inside, the woman became upset and wanted to leave; however, Wisnewski blocked her, lying in front of the door, according to police.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About an hour later, Wisnewski began yelling at the woman, and she attempted to push him away. He responded by tackling her and choking her, according to the criminal complaint. She was able to get away, and he caught up and punched her in the face.

The woman ran home and ended up on an enclosed porch while Wisnewski yelled at her, according to the complaint. A witness called police, and Wisnewski was taken into custody. He remains jailed on a $500 cash bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.