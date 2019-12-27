You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse man charged after holding woman inside an igloo for an hour
0 comments
alert top story

La Crosse man charged after holding woman inside an igloo for an hour

{{featured_button_text}}
Christopher Wisnewski

Wisnewski

A La Crosse man was charged Friday after he was accused of punching a woman and refusing to let her leave an igloo Christmas Eve.

Christopher L. Wisnewski, 31, no permanent address, was charged with false imprisonment, two counts of battery, criminal trespassing, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman spent Tuesday with Wisnewski and they went to the igloos outside Restore Public House, 1810 State St. While inside, the woman became upset and wanted to leave; however, Wisnewski blocked her, lying in front of the door, according to police.

About an hour later, Wisnewski began yelling at the woman, and she attempted to push him away. He responded by tackling her and choking her, according to the criminal complaint. She was able to get away, and he caught up and punched her in the face.

The woman ran home and ended up on an enclosed porch while Wisnewski yelled at her, according to the complaint. A witness called police, and Wisnewski was taken into custody. He remains jailed on a $500 cash bond.

+44 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in December
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News