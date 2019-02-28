A La Crosse man was charged Thursday in connection with the seizure of drugs, thousands of dollars of cash and a loaded gun from his home earlier this week.
Nathan Kohls, 27, was charged with manufacturing and delivery of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug-trafficking place, felon possession of firearm, felony bail-jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and illegally possessing prescriptions.
Kohls was held on a $10,000 cash bond during his initial appearance Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Conditions of his bond are Justice Support Services drug testing and electronic monitoring.
Investigators said they discovered a loaded gun, methamphetamine worth about $4,000 and $2,000 cash during the search at 1623 Johnson St. Wednesday.
Kohls has an extensive criminal history and is on an active felony bond and probation, according to police.
Benjamin M. Olson, 36, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 28 with burglary of a building and felony bail jumping. The victim reported a stolen laptop to police at 1501 St. Andrew St. The victim showed authorities surveillance footage and said she believes the burglar is a former employee. Police located Olson at his apartment where he admitted to committing the burglary. Olson handed over the laptop to authorities, according to the complaint.
Anthony John Adams, 19, of Tomah, was charged Feb. 14 with obstructing an officer, causing that officer a soft-tissue injury. Early in the morning on Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 220 block of Ninth Street in La Crosse, where a man was unresponsive in a bathtub. When officers and emergency personnel attempted to help the man, a second man (Adams) locked them out of the bathroom, refusing their aid. After police removed the door, Adams argued and ultimately tussled with the officers, causing one of them a foot injury, according to the complaint.
Jason R. Mueller, 46, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 12 with possession and with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of illegally obtained prescription. Mueller was arrested after a police dog alerted authorities of drugs, according to the complaint.
Sultan T. Mukhtar, 20, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 6 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. Mukhtar was arrested on a retail theft warrant. Police searched Mukhtar and discovered about 13 grams of marijuana, about 25 grams of crack cocaine and more than $800, according to the complaint.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
