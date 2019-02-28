Try 3 months for $3

A La Crosse man was charged Thursday in connection with the seizure of drugs, thousands of dollars of cash and a loaded gun from his home earlier this week.

Nathan Kohls mug

Nathan Kohls, 27, was charged with manufacturing and delivery of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug-trafficking place, felon possession of firearm, felony bail-jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and illegally possessing prescriptions.

Kohls was held on a $10,000 cash bond during his initial appearance Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Conditions of his bond are Justice Support Services drug testing and electronic monitoring.

Investigators said they discovered a loaded gun, methamphetamine worth about $4,000 and $2,000 cash during the search at 1623 Johnson St. Wednesday.

Kohls has an extensive criminal history and is on an active felony bond and probation, according to police.

