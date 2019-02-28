Benjamin M. Olson Benjamin M. Olson, 36, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 28 with burglary of a building and felony bail jumping. The victim reported a stolen laptop to police at 1501 St. Andrew St. The victim showed authorities surveillance footage and said she believes the burglar is a former employee. Police located Olson at his apartment where he admitted to committing the burglary. Olson handed over the laptop to authorities, according to the complaint.

Anthony John Adams Anthony John Adams, 19, of Tomah, was charged Feb. 14 with obstructing an officer, causing that officer a soft-tissue injury. Early in the morning on Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 220 block of Ninth Street in La Crosse, where a man was unresponsive in a bathtub. When officers and emergency personnel attempted to help the man, a second man (Adams) locked them out of the bathroom, refusing their aid. After police removed the door, Adams argued and ultimately tussled with the officers, causing one of them a foot injury, according to the complaint.

Jason R. Mueller Jason R. Mueller, 46, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 12 with possession and with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of illegally obtained prescription. Mueller was arrested after a police dog alerted authorities of drugs, according to the complaint.

Sultan T. Mukhtar Sultan T. Mukhtar, 20, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 6 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. Mukhtar was arrested on a retail theft warrant. Police searched Mukhtar and discovered about 13 grams of marijuana, about 25 grams of crack cocaine and more than $800, according to the complaint.

