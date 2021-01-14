La Crosse man charged after two drug stings

A 42-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being implicated in a pair of drug stings.

Vernell Anthony Wilson II was charged with two felony counts of possession of heroin with intent to deliver.

According to separate criminal complaints, Wilson sold heroin to confidential informants Aug. 13, 2019, and Feb. 7, 2020.

The first transaction reportedly occurred at a south side location in La Crosse, where a confidential informant paid Wilson $140 for 1.2 grams of heroin. Wilson told the informant he had access to significantly more of the drug at his residence.

The second buy reportedly occurred at a Farnam Street address, where an informant purchased 4.4 grams of fentanyl for $375 from Wilson and another person at the scene. Police arrested Wilson Feb. 10, 2020, on an outstanding warrant and recovered $130 from the buy. Wilson was later released on a signature bond.

Police arrested Wilson Jan. 8 on the drug charges. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond ordered by Judge Gloria Doyle.

