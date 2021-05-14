La Crosse man charged for attacking, stealing phone of son's 15-year-old friend

A La Crosse man is facing four felony offenses after a 15-year-old claims he and his son attacked him and stole his phone on the evening of May 12.
David A. Verdick, 55, La Crosse, was charged Friday with second-degree reckless endangerment, robbery with use of force and intentional harm to a minor, all felony counts, as well as a felony offense for possession of meth and misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Verdick was released on a $5,000 signature bond, with conditions to have no contact with the minor and not to possess drugs/controlled substance and report for drug testing.
According to the criminal complaint, on the night of May 12, police responded to Hinkley Road for reports that a child had been beaten up in the street and had his cell phone stolen.
The 15-year-old said that he was leaving a friend's house on his bike when a car pulled up behind him, a passenger opening their door and hitting him, forcing him to jump off his bike. He told police he began to run down the road, but then said he felt Verdick tackle him. He then said Verdick, his friend (Verdick's son) and who he suspected as his brother, began kicking and punching him.
The teenager said he covered his face to protect it but was able to see both Verdick and his friend, and stated that two other vehicles pulled up but doesn't know if they were also involved.
The group then stole the teen's phone and left. He then went to a nearby residence and used their phone to call his dad. The complaints say a bump on the teen's head, as well as red marks and a bruise under his eye were noticeable.
Police were unable to immediately locate Verdick or his son, but later that night, the victim's father contacted police saying he had received a Snapchat video from Verdick's son. Police reviewed the video, which showed the teen's stolen phone being thrown into a body of water.
That night, police issued a warrant for Verdick and his son.
The next day, officers again went to the residence of Verdick and was able to locate him and his son, who said he believed that the victim had stolen his phone before leaving his house.
Verdick told police that he chased his son's friend in his vehicle after being alerted of the possible theft, and told his son to "get him" when they approached him, but denied involvement in the attack, according to the complaint.
Verdick was then arrested, and police located a glass pipe white residue, and a red bag containing meth from his person.
Verdick's son was not taken into juvenile custody. He attempted to flee the scene several times before police were able to make contact with his mom.