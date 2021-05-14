La Crosse man charged for attacking, stealing phone of son's 15-year-old friend

A La Crosse man is facing four felony offenses after a 15-year-old claims he and his son attacked him and stole his phone on the evening of May 12.

David A. Verdick, 55, La Crosse, was charged Friday with second-degree reckless endangerment, robbery with use of force and intentional harm to a minor, all felony counts, as well as a felony offense for possession of meth and misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Verdick was released on a $5,000 signature bond, with conditions to have no contact with the minor and not to possess drugs/controlled substance and report for drug testing.

According to the criminal complaint, on the night of May 12, police responded to Hinkley Road for reports that a child had been beaten up in the street and had his cell phone stolen.

The 15-year-old said that he was leaving a friend's house on his bike when a car pulled up behind him, a passenger opening their door and hitting him, forcing him to jump off his bike. He told police he began to run down the road, but then said he felt Verdick tackle him. He then said Verdick, his friend (Verdick's son) and who he suspected as his brother, began kicking and punching him.