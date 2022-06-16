La Crosse man charged in $1M drug bust pleads not guilty, bond reduced

A La Crosse man who is charged with nearly two dozen counts after a $1 million drug seizure earlier this month pled not guilty in court on Thursday.

Judge Elliot Levine also reduced the cash bond of 26-year-old Jade Deeny from $1 million to $250,000 during the preliminary hearing.

Deeny was arrested and charged with 20 felonies and two misdemeanors after police say they seized a substantial amount of drugs and weapons from his residence and a storage unit he rented, though one of those charges was dismissed Thursday.

The court heard testimony from investigator Andrew Tolvstad with the La Crosse Police Department during Thursday's hearing, who detailed the seizure.

"There was a lot located," he said. "It appeared as if there was a operation going on where Mr. Deeny was selling large amounts of pills."

Deeny's attorney, Chris Zachar, didn't dispute that there was probable cause to move forward with the case, but he argued that the total dollar amount of the drugs was not as substantial as first estimated by police, though exact calculations varied by officials on Thursday.

He specifically argued over the legitimacy of what police said was more than 300,000 counterfeit xanax pills found in Deeny's possession, which made up a bulk of the total estimated street value of the drugs.

Police conducted field tests on at least three of those pills that came back inconclusive, Tolvstad testified, and lab testing hasn't yet confirmed the chemical makeup of any of the substances seized.

"I think the state in this case wants to portray Mr. Deeny like he's El Chapo. But we need more evidence ... to presume that he's the large scale dealer that the state is making him out to be," Zachar said.

But the state disagreed, and assistant district attorney Danielle Kranz described it as a "very large scale" operation. Judge Levine also said multiple times that the physical amount of the total drugs seized was more important than the street value.

Zachar said the questions about the dollar value of the drugs meant Deeny deserved a lower bail.

Judge Levine lowered Deeny's bail to $250,000, which is a third of what Deeny would owe in fines if convicted, saying there was still a "significant public safety issue" to consider.

If released on bail, Deeny would be placed on house arrest.

The court also dismissed one felony charge for possession of an electric weapon because there was no testimony on it.

During his testimony, investigator Tolvstad also said that Deeny was "involved" in the most recent homicide in La Crosse, though it wasn't clear in what capacity. "His name was brought up. I believe he was at the party," Tolvstad said.

Deeny's next court date was not yet set.

