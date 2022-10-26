La Crosse man charged in 3 violent incidents in one day

A 32-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused in three violent incidents Oct. 20.

Two criminal complaints were filed Monday against Cayce J. Townsend in La Crosse County Circuit Court. The first charges Townsend with a felony count of strangulation/suffocation and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The second covers separate incidents in which Townsend is charged with a felony count of robbery with use of force and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and battery.

According to the first complaint, Townsend grabbed a woman by her neck during an altercation at a La Crosse apartment. She said Townsend held on for about 30-60 seconds and impeded her breathing for five seconds.

The second complaint alleges that he randomly attacked two people in downtown La Crosse.

In the first incident, Townsend allegedly approached two people walking near the Third and Pearl street intersection. The complaint says he punched one of them in the right side of the head and knocked the victim to the ground.

In the second incident, which reportedly occurred 15 minutes later, the complaint says Townsend approached a person sitting inside a parked vehicle on Fifth Avenue and asked the victim for a dollar. When the victim refused, Townsend reportedly entered the vehicle and attempted to pull the keys from the ignition. The victim said a struggle for the keys ensued. She told police she was able to wrest the keys away from Townsend, who then exited the vehicle and ran southbound on Fifth Avenue. The complaint says police used surveillance video to identify Townsend as a suspect in both incidents.

Police arrested Townsend a short time later. He was reportedly unruly and profane during transport to the jail.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez set cash bail at $1,000 to cover the two complaints and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 28.