A convicted sex offender is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond after police arrested him in a child sex sting.

James A. Wooden, 47, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a sex crime, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, an undercover police officer posed as a 15-year-old girl and first made online contact with Wooden on Jan. 25.

The complaint says Wooden at first rejected the idea of a meeting. He posted, "your way to young for me sorry I'm 47" during a Jan. 31 exchange and posted "I wish you were three years older" Feb. 17.

The complaint says Wooden sent a shirtless photo to the officer Feb. 21 and sent a March 9 message asking for a meeting. The message asked if they could "hang out" at his Oriole Lane address in La Crosse. The message described a desire to engage in sexual activity. The message also acknowledged his status as a sex offender.

On March 13, Wooden reportedly agreed to a meeting at a location in La Crosse. He was arrested immediately after showing up.

The complaint says Wooden waived his Miranda rights and admitted to seeking a sexual encounter.

Wooden was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 1996 and was required to register as a sex offender. His next court date is a March 27 preliminary hearing.