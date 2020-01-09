La Crosse man charged in connection with New Year's Eve shooting

A La Crosse man was charged Thursday for his part in a New Year’s Eve shooting on the city’s North Side.

Jonathon J. Stowell, 19, was charged with receiving a stolen firearm, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a report of shots being fired the morning of Dec. 31 to find a .22-caliber shell casing and footprints in the fresh snow on the 700 block of Logan Street.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators followed the footprints to a home on the 1300 block of Caledonia Street and got a warrant to search the residence, which was leased to Stowell. The search revealed a loaded AR-15, Ruger .22-caliber pistol and .40-caliber Glock Model 27, according to the complaint. The Glock was reported stolen in Monroe County. Police also found marijuana and glass pipes in the home.

One of the people in the home told police she stubbed her toe on the .22 in the middle of the night because it was on the floor, according to the report.

Stowell told police he was renting the AR-15 for home protection. He denied stealing the Glock, saying he was holding it for a friend, and he didn’t know it was stolen, according to the complaint. He admitted that the marijuana was his.