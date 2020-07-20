La Crosse man charged in downtown fight

Johnson was located at his home on the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue, where a large crowd of people had gathered, according to the complaint. Eventually, Johnson’s father spoke with him and convinced him to willingly leave with police, according to the complaint. He was arrested without incident.

The victims appeared via Zoom in court Monday to advocate for a cash bond, with the man saying the punch was an unprovoked attack “because of our skin color.”

The woman agreed, saying, “He just picked us out of the crowd because it was our wedding day, and we are white.”

Public defender Meredith Davis objected to the cash bond, saying there were a lot of unknowns about what exactly happened and how the incident turned physical.

“I would dispute this idea of targeting people out of the blue and something immediately starting as a violent conflict,” Davis said.

A short video of the incident was circulating on social media during the weekend and appears to show the woman hit Johnson with a shoe prior to him punching her.