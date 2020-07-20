La Crosse man charged in downtown fight

A La Crosse man was in court Monday after he was accused of punching a bride Saturday outside of Brother’s Bar in an incident described in the police report as a “mutual combat fight” that ended with shots fired.
Tyrone J. Johnson, 24, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with substantial battery intending bodily harm, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, Johnson heckled a couple outside of Brother’s Bar as the couple were celebrating their wedding earlier that day.
The male victim was wearing a Trump hat, according to the police report. He told police he heard Johnson say something about “black lives” or “white lives,” while his wife said Johnson called them “white trash,” according to the complaint.
The victims say there was an extended verbal argument that turned violent and the woman in the wedding dress was hit in the face; however, they were unable to say how it escalated. The woman was knocked to the ground and authorities say she had a broken nose, broken eye socket and other injuries.
Johnson and another man, later identified as Walter Walker, were both involved in the fight, but fled before police arrived, according to the complaint. As they drove away, a gunshot was heard from the direction of their vehicle.
Johnson was located at his home on the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue, where a large crowd of people had gathered, according to the complaint. Eventually, Johnson’s father spoke with him and convinced him to willingly leave with police, according to the complaint. He was arrested without incident.
The victims appeared via Zoom in court Monday to advocate for a cash bond, with the man saying the punch was an unprovoked attack “because of our skin color.”
The woman agreed, saying, “He just picked us out of the crowd because it was our wedding day, and we are white.”
Public defender Meredith Davis objected to the cash bond, saying there were a lot of unknowns about what exactly happened and how the incident turned physical.
“I would dispute this idea of targeting people out of the blue and something immediately starting as a violent conflict,” Davis said.
A short video of the incident was circulating on social media during the weekend and appears to show the woman hit Johnson with a shoe prior to him punching her.
Judge Elliott Levine ordered Johnson to remain on house arrest with GPS monitoring after releasing him on a $5,000 signature bond. Johnson is also forbidden from entering bars or taverns and consuming alcohol while on bond.
Police are still looking for Walker.
Jourdan Vian
