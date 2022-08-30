 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man charged in drug overdose death

Bernard Moore

Moore

A 47-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after he was accused of supplying drugs that triggered a fatal overdose.

Bernard E. Moore was charged Aug. 26 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of first-degree reckless homicide/drug-related.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were called Oct. 25, 2021, to a 21st St. South address, where a woman was reported unresponsive and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene a half-hour after emergency personnel arrived. The cause of death was determined as an overdose of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The victim's brother identified Moore, a next-door neighbor, as a possible suspect. Police obtained the victim's cellphone and reportedly identified numerous text messages between her and Moore. Several messages between them referred to Moore obtaining "ice" (methamphetamine) and "fire" (fentanyl). The last message between the two occurred three hours before her body was found, according to the complaint.

People are also reading…

Police interviewed Moore Aug. 18 and confronted him with the text messages. He reportedly admitted supplying the victim with heroin but denied supplying any controlled substances on the day she died.

Moore is incarcerated on a probation hold. He has a preliminary hearing before Judge Elliott Levine set for Sept. 2.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

