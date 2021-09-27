La Crosse man charged in internet sex sting

A 59-year-old La Crosse man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly seeking sex from a police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

Richard L. Wainwright was charged with felony counts of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child and using a computer to facilitate a sex crime.

According to the criminal complaint, Wainwright first exchanged messages with the undercover officer Aug. 30 through a social media app. The complaint includes text messages in which the officer identifies herself as 15 years old.

The text messages posted in the complaint were reportedly sexual in nature and included images of Wainwright's face and penis. He allegedly arranged for a meeting at the YMCA parking lot in La Crosse, where he was taken into custody.

Wainwright reportedly told police he was "playing on my phone" and said he never acted on any of his messages. He is free on a $10,000 signature bond with conditions that he have no contact with anyone under 18 and no access to the internet except for work.

