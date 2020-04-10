La Crosse man charged in Rochester with strangling woman with nunchucks, biting her eye

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was arrested Wednesday near Rochester, Minn., after he was accused of choking a woman with nunchucks and biting her around her eye, according to court records.

Rory L. Deer, 39, was charged in Olmsted County District Court with domestic assault by strangulation, misdemeanor inflicting bodily harm and domestic assault by causing fear.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim agreed Wednesday to give Deer a ride from La Crosse to Rochester, after he said he wanted to go there to detox after using methamphetamine. When they arrived at the Crisis Receiving Unit of St. Marys Hospital, Deer refused to get out of the car, despite her trying to talk him into entering treatment.

The woman told police Deer then “started acting crazy,” and took a pair of nunchucks and wrapped them around her neck, pulling her toward him, according to the complaint. While strangling her with the nunchucks so she couldn’t breathe, Deer bent over and bit her on the eye.

The woman screamed, and Deer told her to calm down before fleeing, according to the complaint. Police located him lying in tall grass nearby and placed him under arrest.