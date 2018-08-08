A La Crosse man was charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and three other counts in connection with a shooting early Sunday in downtown La Crosse.
Isaiah P. Stenson Jr., 24, was also charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of THC Wednesday when he appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
According to the complaint, Stenson fired four shots and hit two men in downtown La Crosse about 12:16 a.m. Sunday after a large group of people were fighting near the intersection of Third and Main streets.
One of the men told police he heard someone yell “Why don’t you turn around?” and when he turned he saw a muzzle flash before falling to the ground with a gunshot wound in his left forearm, according to the complaint. He told police that he did not believe the gunman was aiming for him.
The other man, who went with the first victim to the hospital, discovered he had a gunshot wound in his leg while there. Both men were treated at Gundersen Health System about 12:40 a.m. and released, according to the La Crosse Police Department.
Witnesses who identified Stenson as the potential suspect described his vehicle, details that police were able to confirm from the downtown Safe-Cam video system.
Police located Stenson’s car about 2 a.m. Sunday. According to the complaint, Stenson initially denied involvement in the incident and gave police a fake name, and a police search revealed a bag of marijuana in his right front pocket.
During his interview with police, Stenson later admitted to shooting one of the men, but gave no explanation, according to the complaint.
La Crosse police arrested Stenson on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, felony theft and possession of THC.
Stenson, who has been staying in La Crosse but has no permanent address, is from Toledo, Ohio, according to the complaint. He is being held in La Crosse County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.
