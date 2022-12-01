La Crosse man charged in three domestic incidents

A 42-year-old La Crosse man has been accused in three separate domestic incidents during which he allegedly punched and strangled a woman and injured himself after gaining entry to a barricaded garage.

Robert L. Rochester was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of strangulation/suffocation, stalking resulting in bodily harm and false imprisonment and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property (two counts), battery (three counts) and disorderly conduct (three counts).

According to the criminal complaint, police responded Nov. 30 to a George Street residence, where Rochester and a woman were engaged in a domestic dispute that lasted nearly all day. Rochester allegedly damaged a lamp, punched the woman in the face and threatened her if she called police. The woman told police she sought refuge in a detached garage and barricaded the door shut with a table.

The complaint says Rochester sustained a cut to his head while removing the table that blocked entry. The woman said she then called police.

Rochester was transported by squad car to a local hospital, where he was treated for the cut. He was then taken to the La Crosse County Jail.

Police interviewed the woman, who recounted a Nov. 18 incident in which she said Rochester took her keys and wouldn't allow her to leave the residence. She said Rochester pushed her onto a bed, pulled her hair, punched her and put both hands around her neck for 20-30 seconds. After Rochester let go, the woman said he put her in a "body hold" for 40-45 minutes. The complaint says she showed police bruises from the incident.

The woman also recounted a Nov. 24 incident in which Rochester took her keys and punched her with a closed fist.

Court Commissioner Patricia Heim released Rochester on a $500 signature bond that included a no-contact order with the woman and GPS monitoring. His next court date is a Dec. 9 preliminary hearing.