La Crosse man charged in underage sex sting

A 40-year-old La Crosse man faces three felony charges after his Feb. 12 arrest in an underage sex sting.

Felix Novak was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with using a computer to facilitate a sex crime, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, Novak and a police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl began exchanging sexually explicit messages on a social media site Sept. 5, 2021. The complaint says Novak arranged a meeting Feb. 12 at a La Crosse address. He reportedly drove by the address multiple times before he was pulled over by police and arrested.

Police informed Novak that his cell phone would be seized and subjected to forensic examination. He reportedly admitted the phone contained images of minor girls, and police allegedly found nude photos of a girl estimated to be 6-8 years old.

Novak is free on a signature bond and has a preliminary hearing set for March 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.