La Crosse man charged on 17 counts after repeated assaults, rapes and death threats against girfriend

A La Crosse man is in jail on $50,000 bond after being charged on 17 counts, including battery and rape.
Christian Bouquet, 20, of La Crosse was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree sexual assault; two counts of felony bail jumping; criminal damage to property; and driving or operating a vehicle without consent.
He is also charged with three counts of strangulation and suffocation; three counts of misdemeanor battery; two counts of false imprisonment; substantial battery; first-degree recklessly endangering safety; and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, all with domestic abuse modifiers.
According to the criminal complaint, Bouquet has been involved with numerous altercations with his girlfriend since April 2020, including violent incidents in which the victim suffered severe injuries and a concussion.
The victim told police she attempted to break up with Bouquet on May 16, and he responded by refusing to let her leave the room and striking her in the face before beginning to strangle her. Bouquet continued to strike her as she lay on the bed. Asked by officers if she tried to protect herself, the victim stated she “has learned not to do so and it just makes it worse,” according to the complaint.
On May 18, police were dispatched to the apartment of Bouquet and the victim, who was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained from Bouquet. The victim told police she and Bouquet were in a vehicle when he began accusing her of lying and cheating and threatened her, saying, “You scared? I’ll give you a reason to be scared,” according to the complaint. Bouquet then struck the victim with a closed fist on and off for an hour, around 10 times total.
The victim was able to flee the vehicle before Bouquet followed her to an alley and again began to punch her, causing her to vomit. The victim returned home, believing that since others were there she would be safe. There, Bouquet began striking her and stomping on her head and ribs, according to the complaint. The victim said she lost consciousness, and an X-ray and CT scan taken at the hospital showed the victim had suffered a fractured orbital bone and a concussion, in addition to bruising and scrapes.
Police were again called June 28 by the victim, who reported the day prior Bouquet hit her in the head with a shoe repeatedly, grabbed her by the throat for 10 seconds and slapped her as she crouched down and covered her face. According to the complaint, the victim “advised that (Bouquet) did not want to leave marks” and proceeded to punch her in the stomach approximately 30 times.
During the assault, Bouquet told the victim, “You keep playing with me, you’re going to leave me and I’m going to kill you for real this time.” He then obtained a handgun from a bedroom and put the muzzle to the victim’s forehead and stated he was going to kill her, according to the complaint. The victim stated he struck her head with the handgun, causing her to experience a 10 out of 10 on the pain scale.
The victim said Bouquet ordered her to take a shower. While holding the gun Bouquet told her, “Now you’re in the shower, I won’t have to clean up any blood,” and told the victim to turn around. The victim stated “she heard a click” when he pointed the gun to the back of her head before Bouquet said, “(Expletive), it jammed.”
After leaving the room, the victim stated she saw Bouquet eject bullets from the magazine of the gun before putting two rounds back in the chamber and saying, “These bullets are for you if you try playing with me again,” according to the complaint.
On June 30, a friend of the victim’s contacted police regarding an incident the day prior. The victim told officers Bouquet was upset about messages on her phone and pulled her hair, strangled her, and threatened to kill her. Bouquet proceeded to punch her multiple times, sat on her head and then put his hands around her neck until she couldn’t breathe, per the criminal complaint.
The victim blacked out, and Bouquet threatened to shoot himself and send out a suicide video. He put the gun in his mouth and then asked the victim to shoot him. She refused and Bouquet tried to get her to pick a position for the safety switch and then put the gun muzzle to the victim’s chest, forehead and cheeks.
Bouquet ordered the victim to undress, hit her with a phone charging cord and repeatedly raped her, according to the complaint. then left with her car.
A medical examination was performed on the victim at the hospital June 30. The victim had one eye swollen shut, a large bump on her head, blood around her eyes, bruising, cuts on her face and body injuries.
Bouquet was taken into custody by officers June 30 and claimed that the day prior he and the victim had consensual sex and the victim punched herself. Bouquet stated to officers that during another incident several days before the victim threatened him with a knife and stated that she was going to kill herself with the gun, according to the complaint.
During Bouquet’s court appearance Thursday, the victim appeared via Zoom and sobbed, telling Judge Ramona Gonzalez, “I’m scared for my life.” Bouquet put his head in his hands and began crying while rocking back and forth as she spoke.
Cash bond was set at $50,000.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
