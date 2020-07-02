La Crosse man charged on 17 counts after repeated assaults, rapes and death threats against girfriend

The victim was able to flee the vehicle before Bouquet followed her to an alley and again began to punch her, causing her to vomit. The victim returned home, believing that since others were there she would be safe. There, Bouquet began striking her and stomping on her head and ribs, according to the complaint. The victim said she lost consciousness, and an X-ray and CT scan taken at the hospital showed the victim had suffered a fractured orbital bone and a concussion, in addition to bruising and scrapes.

Police were again called June 28 by the victim, who reported the day prior Bouquet hit her in the head with a shoe repeatedly, grabbed her by the throat for 10 seconds and slapped her as she crouched down and covered her face. According to the complaint, the victim “advised that (Bouquet) did not want to leave marks” and proceeded to punch her in the stomach approximately 30 times.

During the assault, Bouquet told the victim, “You keep playing with me, you’re going to leave me and I’m going to kill you for real this time.” He then obtained a handgun from a bedroom and put the muzzle to the victim’s forehead and stated he was going to kill her, according to the complaint. The victim stated he struck her head with the handgun, causing her to experience a 10 out of 10 on the pain scale.