La Crosse man charged on five abuse counts, victim said she thought she would die

A La Crosse man was charged with five counts of domestic abuse after leaving a woman battered and fearful for her life.
Christopher Vang, 22, was charged Wednesday with false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor bail jumping -- new crime, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-abuse enhancer.
Police were contacted Tuesday about a domestic incident and spoke with the victim, who reported the father of her child prevented her from leaving their motel room and physically assaulted her.
Vang pushed the victim to the ground, kicked her in the head and back and shoved her down when she attempted to get up, according to the criminal complaint. The victim also told officers she was punched in the head and body, and while hiding under the bed was kicked repeatedly.
Vang, the victim said, threw food and other objects at her back and blocked the door each time she reached it to escape. After attempting to flee through a window, Vang tackled her on a bed and punched her in the head three times, leaving the victim to believe "that her eardrum had exploded," according to the criminal complaint.
The victim stated Vang would stand on her while she was on the ground, and if she yelled for help Vang would cover her mouth and nose. The victim recalled being placed in a choke hold until "she thought she was going to pass out," according to the complaint. The victim told officers "she believed that she was going to die in the motel room."
Vang prevented her from calling for help, the victim said, and called her slurs. Asked by police whether Vang made verbal threats, the victim stated, "Christopher told her that he was going to stab her in the neck with a knife and make her gargle blood," according to the complaint.
The victim advised that the abuse resulted in neck pain, nausea, vomiting, lightheadedness, headache, jaw and neck pain and loss of consciousness. Officers noted in the police report that the victim had red marks on her face and across her throat, as well as cuts on the inside of her lip and a swollen finger.
Vang told officers the victim, who is out on misdemeanor bond with a no-contact order with Vang, came to the hotel looking for drugs. The victim refused to leave, says Vang, and he stated the incident was verbal, not physical, according to the complaint.
The victim was issued a signature bond for misdemeanor bail jumping and released. Vang was given a$2,500 signature bond Wednesday by Judge Ramona Gonzalez, and a no-contact order with the victim.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
