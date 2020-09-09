La Crosse man charged on five abuse counts, victim said she thought she would die

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was charged with five counts of domestic abuse after leaving a woman battered and fearful for her life.

Christopher Vang, 22, was charged Wednesday with false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor bail jumping -- new crime, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-abuse enhancer.

Police were contacted Tuesday about a domestic incident and spoke with the victim, who reported the father of her child prevented her from leaving their motel room and physically assaulted her.

Vang pushed the victim to the ground, kicked her in the head and back and shoved her down when she attempted to get up, according to the criminal complaint. The victim also told officers she was punched in the head and body, and while hiding under the bed was kicked repeatedly.

Vang, the victim said, threw food and other objects at her back and blocked the door each time she reached it to escape. After attempting to flee through a window, Vang tackled her on a bed and punched her in the head three times, leaving the victim to believe "that her eardrum had exploded," according to the criminal complaint.