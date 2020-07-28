La Crosse man charged with 10 counts of domestic abuse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was arrested on 10 counts of domestic abuse after punching a woman, throwing a bike at her and choking her last month.

Seth McCormick, 29, of La Crosse was charged Tuesday with strangulation and suffocation, three counts of misdemeanor battery, three counts of disorderly conduct, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim and two counts of criminal damage to property, all with domestic abuse enhancers.

According to the criminal complaint, McCormick in three incidents in June caused physical harm to a woman. On June 8, the victim called police to state that during an argument, McCormick became violent, throwing a plate at her and leaving a visible injury on her leg, according to the complaint.

McCormick continued to break dishes before pulling the front door and kitchen cabinets off their hinges. He then threw a bicycle at the victim, leaving bruises on her legs, according to the police report. The victim stated McCormick temporarily took her phone so she could not call police.

During a second incident June 19, McCormick pushed the victim to the ground and strangled her, according to the complaint, with police noting bruising on her body in their report.

On June 23, police spoke to the victim again after she reported being punched with a closed fist by McCormick. The victim rated the pain as eight out of 10, according to the complaint, and noted McCormick also broke a kitchen window.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.