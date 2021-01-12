La Crosse man charged with 4th OWI

A 39-year-old La Crosse man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony fourth-offense drunk driving charge that could become a sixth offense depending on the outcome of two other pending cases.

Chadwick Andrew Wylie was charged with felony bail jumping, felony fourth-offense operating with a restricted/controlled substance and misdemeanor operating after revocation/alcohol-related.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were called Jan. 11 shortly after 2 a.m. to the 1700 block of Onalaska Avenue, where a vehicle operated by Wylie crossed a lane of traffic and crashed into a group of garbage cans. Wylie was passed out in the driver’s seat with the vehicle still in gear when police arrived but was able to give his name to first responders a short time later.

Wylie was transported to Gundersen Health, where he was interviewed by police. He said earlier in the day he had taken a prescribed dose of Suboxone and a dose of Lorazepam with no reference to a prescription. He reportedly showed police an unused Suboxone sleeve but didn’t produce a prescription.