La Crosse man charged with 6th OWI

A 39-year-old La Crosse man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony sixth-offense drunk driving. Jon F. Storandt was also charged with felony operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

According to the criminal complaint, Storandt was operating a southbound vehicle on Dawson Avenue in the town of Campbell when he turned left in front of a patrol car onto Interstate 90 and caused the officer to apply the brakes.

The officer followed Storandt eastbound on Interstate 90. The complaint says Storandt twice deviated from the lane of traffic before exiting onto Hwy. 157. He came to a stop at a red light and hesitated after the light turned green before slowly turning onto Hwy. 157.

Storandt was pulled over a short time later. The complaint says Strorandt denied drinking and said he was “playing with my phone” when he pulled in front of the squad car. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and dropped his wallet while attempting to retrieve his driver’s license and proof of insurance.

The complaint says Storandt showed multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .17.