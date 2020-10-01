 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse man charged with 6th OWI
0 comments

La Crosse man charged with 6th OWI

{{featured_button_text}}
Donald K. Jorgensen

Donald K. Jorgensen

 Steve Rundio

A 45-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday with felony sixth-offense drunk driving.

According to the criminal complaint, police observed a vehicle operated by Donald K. Jorgensen drive through a red light where Mormon Coulee Road, Ward Avenue and East Avenue converge. Police followed the vehicle to a nearby parking lot and conducted a traffic stop shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police detected the odor of intoxicants coming from Jorgensen and reported that he had bloodshot and glassy eyes. He told police he had never been through the intersection before and found it confusing. He admitted to having consumed one beer.

Jorgensen reportedly showed multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety and couldn’t successfully recite the alphabet. A preliminary breath recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.216.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News