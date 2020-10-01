La Crosse man charged with 6th OWI

According to the criminal complaint, police observed a vehicle operated by Donald K. Jorgensen drive through a red light where Mormon Coulee Road, Ward Avenue and East Avenue converge. Police followed the vehicle to a nearby parking lot and conducted a traffic stop shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police detected the odor of intoxicants coming from Jorgensen and reported that he had bloodshot and glassy eyes. He told police he had never been through the intersection before and found it confusing. He admitted to having consumed one beer.