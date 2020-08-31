 Skip to main content
La Crosse man charged with abusing teenager

La Crosse man charged with abusing teenager

A La Crosse man was in court Monday after he was accused of sexually abusing a teenager.

Jesse Carlson

Carlson

Jesse J. Carlson, 37, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the complaint, Carlson touched a teenage girl inappropriately several times, including three times in August and once while she was intoxicated. The girl wrote about the incidents in her journal, writing that she cried during an incident and wanted him to leave her alone.

The girl’s mother took her to report the incidents Wednesday, according to the complaint, and while they were at the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Carlson called the woman repeatedly and asked her if the girl had said something to her.

When questioned by police, he said, “Why would I do something like that?” and that the girl “has been difficult.”

Carlson was released during the weekend on a $4,500 cash bond ordered by Judge Gloria Doyle and appeared in court Monday with his attorney Chris Zachar.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 16.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

