La Crosse man charged with assaulting, exploiting child
A La Crosse man out on bond for possession of child pornography was back in court Wednesday after he was accused of taking explicit photos of a 14-year-old.

Thomas J. Hook, 41, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child as a party to a crime, three counts of child sexual exploitation, being a registered sex offender intentionally photographing a minor without consent and felony bail jumping.

Analysis of Hook’s cell phone data showed Hook took sexually explicit photos of the girl March 8, May 31 and July 6, according to the criminal complaint.

The photos show Hook’s hands and penis, according to investigators, and Hook’s bedroom can be seen in the background.

The girl told police she didn’t like it when Hook took her photo, but he paid her $20, according to the complaint.

Hook is a registered sex offender after he was convicted in November 2001 of third-degree sexual assault and ordered to comply with the sex offender registry program through Sept. 30, 2021. As part of that program, he was banned from taking any photos of minors without the written consent of the minor’s parent or legal custodian.

Hook was arrested Tuesday after he was pulled over for operating a motor vehicle after his license was suspended.

Police say he also violated terms of his bond forbidding him to use the internet for anything except appearing in court via Zoom.

According to the complaint, there were more than 10,000 images and 100 videos, an estimated half of which were sexually explicit and downloaded from the internet. Phone metadata showed a woman’s buttocks were filmed without her knowledge 15 minutes before the traffic stop.

Hook was out on a $1,000 cash bond after he was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and felony bail jumping in July.

In that case, Hook was accused of uploading child pornography to the internet earlier this year after Google reported his activity to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, according to the complaint.

Hook has a third open case, in which he was accused of driving 20 mph while a 12-year-old boy was sitting in the window of his vehicle, according to the complaint. The boy fell out of the vehicle and was seriously injured.

Judge Gloria Doyle ordered Hook held on a $5,000 cash bond with conditions that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and not possess any device capable of accessing the internet or taking photos.

Hook is due back in court Sept. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

