La Crosse man charged with assaulting, exploiting child

A La Crosse man out on bond for possession of child pornography was back in court Wednesday after he was accused of taking explicit photos of a 14-year-old.
Thomas J. Hook, 41, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child as a party to a crime, three counts of child sexual exploitation, being a registered sex offender intentionally photographing a minor without consent and felony bail jumping.
Analysis of Hook’s cell phone data showed Hook took sexually explicit photos of the girl March 8, May 31 and July 6, according to the criminal complaint.
The photos show Hook’s hands and penis, according to investigators, and Hook’s bedroom can be seen in the background.
The girl told police she didn’t like it when Hook took her photo, but he paid her $20, according to the complaint.
Hook is a registered sex offender after he was convicted in November 2001 of third-degree sexual assault and ordered to comply with the sex offender registry program through Sept. 30, 2021. As part of that program, he was banned from taking any photos of minors without the written consent of the minor’s parent or legal custodian.
Hook was arrested Tuesday after he was pulled over for operating a motor vehicle after his license was suspended.
Police say he also violated terms of his bond forbidding him to use the internet for anything except appearing in court via Zoom.
According to the complaint, there were more than 10,000 images and 100 videos, an estimated half of which were sexually explicit and downloaded from the internet. Phone metadata showed a woman’s buttocks were filmed without her knowledge 15 minutes before the traffic stop.
Hook was out on a $1,000 cash bond after he was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and felony bail jumping in July.
In that case, Hook was accused of uploading child pornography to the internet earlier this year after Google reported his activity to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, according to the complaint.
Hook has a third open case, in which he was accused of driving 20 mph while a 12-year-old boy was sitting in the window of his vehicle, according to the complaint. The boy fell out of the vehicle and was seriously injured.
Judge Gloria Doyle ordered Hook held on a $5,000 cash bond with conditions that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and not possess any device capable of accessing the internet or taking photos.
Hook is due back in court Sept. 2 for a preliminary hearing.
Gary Willert
Dennis Sharpe
Kong Yang
Kong Yang, 23, Onalaska, was charged Aug. 25 with felony bail jumping, uttering a forgery and misdemeanor theft. Yang violated terms of his previous bond July 9 when he stole a woman’s checkbook out of her vehicle, wrote three checks for a total of $1,425 and deposited it in his account, according to the complaint.
Michael Kolden
Michael G. Kolden, 44, Stoddard, was charged Aug. 25 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Kolden choked another man July 8 and hit him during a road rage incident, according to the complaint.
Jennie Johnson
Jennie E. Johnson, 30, Minneapolis, was charged Aug. 25 with felony retail theft as a party to a crime and repeat offender. Johnson and another woman stole six Nike jackets Jan. 3 from Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to the complaint.
Rick Roquet
Rick G. Roquet, 36, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 25 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft. Roquet had methamphetamine Aug. 18 when he was arrested for breaking into a storage unit the month prior in violation of his bond, according to the complaint.
Volante Feist
Ryan Decora
Ryan J. Decora, 22, Madison, was charged Aug. 24 with strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a telephone. Decora put a woman in a chokehold April 24, then threw her to the ground, according to the complaint. Decora also called and texted her excessively July 29, according to the complaint.
Jared Cooper
Colin Belcher
Colin J. Belcher, 31, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 21 with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and resisting or obstructing an officer. Belcher was pulled over March 25 while driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Minnesota and lied about his name, according to the complaint.
Kenneth MacKenzie
Kenneth R. MacKenzie, 28, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 21 with possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping. Mackenzie had heroin July 25 when he was arrested for first-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and issued a citation for the OWI, according to the complaint.
Zachary Pupp
Hilary Kendhammer
Matthew Utecht
Matthew J. Utecht, 34, West Salem, was charged Aug. 20 with strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Utecht choked a woman Aug. 4, then hit her causing her lip to swell and broke an entertainment center, according to the complaint.
Damon Mannis II
Damon B. Manns II, 43, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 20 with being a fugitive. Manns was wanted in Houston County, Minn., to face drug charges, according to the complaint.
Michael Sigle
Michael L. Sigle, 30, La Crosse, was charged April 19 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sigle was pulled over June 13 after hitting the center median on West Avenue and had a handgun, more than 10 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia inside a backpack in the vehicle, according to the complaint. He also kicked the inside of the transport van and damaged it after he was arrested.
Katie McCune
Katie McCune, 42, of La Crosse was charged Aug. 18 with felony bail jumping -- new crimes and possession of methamphetamine. McCune, who was out on three recognizance bonds, was found with 0.4 grams of methamphetamine in her purse June 16.
Corey Nelson
Tanner Olson
Michael K. Manning, Jr.
Joseph Ostrum
Rachael McBaine
Rachael W. McBain, 29, West Salem, was charged Aug. 12 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. McBain had 19.6 grams of meth July 9 when she was a passenger during a traffic stop in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Jesus Sanchez
Benjamin Skinner
Sean Strabley
Sean J. Strabley, 33, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 6 with stalking. Strabley monitored the whereabouts of a woman and her boyfriend, harassing them on social media through fake profiles, according to the complaint.
Joshua Wittenberg
Semaj K. Hunter
Semaj K. Hunter, 24, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 5 with attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. Hunter fled police at 8:45 a.m. July 16 when an officer attempted to stop him for speeding on West Avenue in La Crosse, according to the complaint. Hunter abandoned his vehicle and was arrested on foot a short time later.
Kortney L. Hickman
Kortney L. Hickman, 35, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 4 with discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Hickman violated terms of her bond June 14 when she spit at a paramedic, then kicked him in the chin, and fought against a police officer attempting to help the paramedic, according to the criminal complaint.
Dai-Viyon A. Bell Jr.
Dai-Viyon A. Bell Jr., 20, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 4 with false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Bell got into an argument July 17 with a woman in which he hit her several times and broke her cell phone, according to the complaint. During another incident July 5 or 6, he strangled her, according to the complaint.
Jason Basterfield
Jason L. Basterfield, 33, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 4 with possession of methamphetamine. Basterfield admitted to having meth March 16 during an altercation at the Salvation Army in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Aprina Rodriguez
Aprina C. Rodriguez, 27, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 3 with fleeing an officer. Rodriguez fled police at an estimated 60 mph in a residential neighborhood June 24, rather than comply with a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Ray Welcome
Derrick Menara
Erik Rasmussen
Erik A. Rasmussen, 54, was charged Aug. 3 with second-degree child sexual assault. Rasmussen touched a child inappropriately on three occasions this spring, according to the criminal complaint.
John Langteau
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.