La Crosse man charged with assaulting, exploiting child

Hook was arrested Tuesday after he was pulled over for operating a motor vehicle after his license was suspended.

Police say he also violated terms of his bond forbidding him to use the internet for anything except appearing in court via Zoom.

According to the complaint, there were more than 10,000 images and 100 videos, an estimated half of which were sexually explicit and downloaded from the internet. Phone metadata showed a woman’s buttocks were filmed without her knowledge 15 minutes before the traffic stop.

Hook was out on a $1,000 cash bond after he was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and felony bail jumping in July.

In that case, Hook was accused of uploading child pornography to the internet earlier this year after Google reported his activity to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, according to the complaint.