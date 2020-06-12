La Crosse man charged with assaulting teen, second man involved yet to be identified

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was accused Friday of assaulting a 17-year-old girl at Pettibone Park last month along with another man.

Davonta J. Bradley, 27, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with child enticement (expose genitals), child enticement (give/sell drugs), sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older by an actor 19 or older, and possession of THC.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told officials at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse that she was raped May 5. Gundersen officials summoned police.

The victim told police she met up with a man later identified as Bradley and another man about 5 p.m. May 4. She said she met them on social media through a mutual friend and had hung out a few times prior to that day.

The girl told police that Bradley picked her up in the parking lot of Central High School in a van and the three drove around, sold drugs at a gas station, then drove to the top of Grandad Bluff before going to Pettibone Park, according to the complaint. She said they gave her vodka and marijuana, which caused her face to feel frozen and made her slur her words.