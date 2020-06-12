You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse man charged with assaulting teen, second man involved yet to be identified
A La Crosse man was accused Friday of assaulting a 17-year-old girl at Pettibone Park last month along with another man.

Davonta J. Bradley, 27, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with child enticement (expose genitals), child enticement (give/sell drugs), sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older by an actor 19 or older, and possession of THC.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told officials at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse that she was raped May 5. Gundersen officials summoned police.

The victim told police she met up with a man later identified as Bradley and another man about 5 p.m. May 4. She said she met them on social media through a mutual friend and had hung out a few times prior to that day.

The girl told police that Bradley picked her up in the parking lot of Central High School in a van and the three drove around, sold drugs at a gas station, then drove to the top of Grandad Bluff before going to Pettibone Park, according to the complaint. She said they gave her vodka and marijuana, which caused her face to feel frozen and made her slur her words.

The girl told police both men assaulted her in the van, despite her saying she wasn’t comfortable. “I was scared. I was, like, shaking, and I didn’t know what to do,” the teen said, according to the complaint.

She said she told them to stop, and they got mad, throwing her clothes at her, then dropping her off at the high school, according to the complaint. She told police she was worried they would leave her there if she didn’t do what she was told, and she was still in pain from the incident the next day, according to the complaint.

Bradley was identified using his photo on social media, according to investigators, and the other man involved has not yet been identified.

Bradley was ordered held on a $2,500 cash bond by Judge Scott Horne and also to have no contact with anyone under 18 except his biological children.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

