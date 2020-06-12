La Crosse man charged with assaulting teen, second man involved yet to be identified

A La Crosse man was accused Friday of assaulting a 17-year-old girl at Pettibone Park last month along with another man.
Davonta J. Bradley, 27, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with child enticement (expose genitals), child enticement (give/sell drugs), sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older by an actor 19 or older, and possession of THC.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told officials at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse that she was raped May 5. Gundersen officials summoned police.
The victim told police she met up with a man later identified as Bradley and another man about 5 p.m. May 4. She said she met them on social media through a mutual friend and had hung out a few times prior to that day.
The girl told police that Bradley picked her up in the parking lot of Central High School in a van and the three drove around, sold drugs at a gas station, then drove to the top of Grandad Bluff before going to Pettibone Park, according to the complaint. She said they gave her vodka and marijuana, which caused her face to feel frozen and made her slur her words.
The girl told police both men assaulted her in the van, despite her saying she wasn’t comfortable. “I was scared. I was, like, shaking, and I didn’t know what to do,” the teen said, according to the complaint.
She said she told them to stop, and they got mad, throwing her clothes at her, then dropping her off at the high school, according to the complaint. She told police she was worried they would leave her there if she didn’t do what she was told, and she was still in pain from the incident the next day, according to the complaint.
Bradley was identified using his photo on social media, according to investigators, and the other man involved has not yet been identified.
Bradley was ordered held on a $2,500 cash bond by Judge Scott Horne and also to have no contact with anyone under 18 except his biological children.
Jacob Olsen
Damien S. Reinsvold
Damien S. Reinsvold, 38, La Crosse, was charged June 12 with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Reinsvold was seen on video April 20 driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to the criminal complaint.
Cornal Wright
Conner Hanson
Conner M. Hanson, 30, Black River Falls, was charged June 11 with possession of narcotic drugs, resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Hanson had .95 grams of heroin and a needle June 6 during a traffic stop, and also lied to police about his name, according to the complaint.
Robin Henderson
Alexis Pickett
Zara McIntosh
Zara McIntosh, 17, of La Crosse was charged June 9 with second degree recklessly endangering safety. McIntosh was one of several passengers, including juvenilles, in a Family and Children's Center van traveling on I-90 June 6. Following an argument with the other passengers, McIntosh reached across to grab the steering wheel and jerked it while the driver attempted to regain control, according to the complaint.
Rory Deer
Rory Deer, 39, of De Soto, was charged June 9 with felony bail jumping for new crimes, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. Deer fled after police responded to a June 7 altercation at Motel 6. After being taken to the hospital for examination Deer attempted to escape from his hospital bed, according to the complaint.
Dean Mickelson
Derrick Menara
Rory Deer
Zara McIntosh
Ray Welcome
Ray M. Welcome, 56, La Crosse, was charged with four counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of battery and two counts of disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-violence modifier. Welcome violated terms of his bond on three separate occasions in April and May when he had contact with a woman, and also hit her and threatened her, according to the complaint.
Alexis Groth
London Watson
London A. Watson, 30, La Crosse, was charged June 4 with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watson had 21.8 grams of marijuana May 10 when he was pulled over for driving 80 mph in a 35 mph zone at about 5 p.m., according to the complaint.
Morgan Krambeer
Nathan Herzer
Robert Sanders
Tanner Olson
Michael Nelson
Dean Mickelson
