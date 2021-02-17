La Crosse man charged with assaulting woman

A 30-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused of a violent assault Feb. 16.
Joshua Q. Schyvinck was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony strangulation/suffocation, intimidating a victim by use of force, false imprisonment and bail jumping and misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police she agreed to meet Schyvinck in a La Crosse motel room despite his history of past abuse and a no-contact order. She said Schyvinck texted that he wanted to work out their relationship and “snuggle tonight.”
The woman said the two hung out before she fell asleep and Schyvinck took the opportunity to look through her cellphone history. She said Schyvinck became enraged over what he found and began throwing items across the room, including her cell phone.
The woman told police she decided to leave but that Schyvinck saw her reach for her shoes and responded by grabbing her with both hands and pushing her onto a bed. She said Schyvinck punched her several times in the forehead with a closed fist before putting both hands around her neck. She said Schyvinck then released her neck and punched her once in the nose, causing her nose to bleed. She said she nearly vomited due to Schyvinck placing his knee into her stomach and rib cage.
The woman said the attack didn’t cease until two people knocked on the door. Before Schyvinck let them inside, she said Schyvinck forced her into a bathroom, confiscated her jacket, shoes and phone and told her she wasn’t allowed to leave or call police. She said she stayed in the bathroom for nearly three hours until the two visitors left. She said there was no more abuse and that Schyvinck eventually allowed her to leave on her own accord.
The complaint says the woman was assessed by emergency medical personnel but refused transport to a hospital. Police noted dried blood on her clothes.
Judge Elliott Levin ordered Schyvinck held on a $5,000 cash bond.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.