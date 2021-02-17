La Crosse man charged with assaulting woman

A 30-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused of a violent assault Feb. 16.

Joshua Q. Schyvinck was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony strangulation/suffocation, intimidating a victim by use of force, false imprisonment and bail jumping and misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police she agreed to meet Schyvinck in a La Crosse motel room despite his history of past abuse and a no-contact order. She said Schyvinck texted that he wanted to work out their relationship and “snuggle tonight.”

The woman said the two hung out before she fell asleep and Schyvinck took the opportunity to look through her cellphone history. She said Schyvinck became enraged over what he found and began throwing items across the room, including her cell phone.