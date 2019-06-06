A La Crosse man could face decades in prison after he was charged with attempting to have sex with a child.
Isaac Dayne Jacobson, 19, was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempting to sexually assault a child younger than 16.
Together, the charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 60 years and a maximum fine of $150,000.
Jacobson was arrested last week as part of a sting by the Coulee Region Children’s Internet Protection Task Force.
An investigator posing as a 14-year-old girl began messaging with Jacobson, who, when initially reminded of the girl’s age, said: “you are way to(o) young… I’m sorry...Not gunna be on to catch a predator.”
Jacobson continued to message who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. The pair exchanged photos and set up a time to meet at her house. Asked to bring condoms, he said he would.
Lavon D. Liggins, 38, of 1116 S. Fourth St., was charged June 6 with manufacturing/delivering heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a firearm as a felon. Liggins and co-defendant Brittany M. Basley were arrested Monday after selling heroin to a confidential informant, according to the criminal complaint.
Jerry L. Balfany
Nicholas G. Neumann
Tyler M. LeFebre
Chase M. Christman
David R. Swertfeger
Michael R. Lockington
Michael R. Lockington, 34, of Onalaska, was charged June 5 with substantial battery. Police responded to a call on May 7 at a residence where a man was allegedly knocked unconscious by Lockington. Lockington struck the victim multiple times, causing the victim to sustain a concussion, according to the complaint.