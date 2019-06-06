{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man could face decades in prison after he was charged with attempting to have sex with a child.

Isaac Dayne Jacobson, 19, was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempting to sexually assault a child younger than 16.

Together, the charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 60 years and a maximum fine of $150,000.

Jacobson was arrested last week as part of a sting by the Coulee Region Children’s Internet Protection Task Force.

An investigator posing as a 14-year-old girl began messaging with Jacobson, who, when initially reminded of the girl’s age, said: “you are way to(o) young… I’m sorry...Not gunna be on to catch a predator.”

Jacobson continued to message who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. The pair exchanged photos and set up a time to meet at her house. Asked to bring condoms, he said he would.

Jacobson texted the girl shortly before arriving at the house, saying “you’re not a cop right...But I guess it wouldn’t matter cause we(')re just ‘hanging out.’ ”

Minutes later, he was taken into custody.

