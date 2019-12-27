La Crosse man charged with attempted child sexual assault

A 31-year-old La Crosse man is accused of arranging to meet an undercover cop posing as a 14-year-old girl for sex earlier this month.

Cody J. Williams, who denies any wrongdoing, was charged Friday with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, the La Crosse Area Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip Dec. 9 from a Grand Chute, Wis., law enforcement agency that Williams was involved in an online conversation with someone he believed was 14 in that area.

A La Crosse police officer sent Williams a message on the social messaging app Kik about the weather Dec. 10 using an undercover persona of a 14-year-old girl, according to the complaint. During the course of the next two days, Williams sent the undercover officer a picture of his face and genitals and arranged to have sexual intercourse.

The police asked Williams to meet the supposed teen Dec.12 at the La Crosse Public Library and, when he arrived, he was taken into custody.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, Williams told police he never talks to anyone privately on Kik and only sends photos of himself to his wife, saying “I didn’t do anything bad.”