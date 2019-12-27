You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse man charged with attempted child sexual assault
alert top story

La Crosse man charged with attempted child sexual assault

{{featured_button_text}}
Cody Williams

Williams

A 31-year-old La Crosse man is accused of arranging to meet an undercover cop posing as a 14-year-old girl for sex earlier this month.

Cody J. Williams, who denies any wrongdoing, was charged Friday with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, the La Crosse Area Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip Dec. 9 from a Grand Chute, Wis., law enforcement agency that Williams was involved in an online conversation with someone he believed was 14 in that area.

A La Crosse police officer sent Williams a message on the social messaging app Kik about the weather Dec. 10 using an undercover persona of a 14-year-old girl, according to the complaint. During the course of the next two days, Williams sent the undercover officer a picture of his face and genitals and arranged to have sexual intercourse.

The police asked Williams to meet the supposed teen Dec.12 at the La Crosse Public Library and, when he arrived, he was taken into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams told police he never talks to anyone privately on Kik and only sends photos of himself to his wife, saying “I didn’t do anything bad.”

Williams denied any knowledge of the messages and said his phone and email had been hacked six months prior. Williams asked the officer why it seemed like they didn’t believe him and the officer responded, “Because I don’t,” according to the report.

Williams handed over his phone to police and gave them his passcode and permission to make a forensic copy. When police opened the phone, the Kik app was still open and the chat between Williams and the undercover officer was still on his phone, according to the complaint.

+44 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in December
0
0
0
0
2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News