La Crosse man charged with attempted child sexual assault

A 31-year-old La Crosse man is accused of arranging to meet an undercover cop posing as a 14-year-old girl for sex earlier this month.
Cody J. Williams, who denies any wrongdoing, was charged Friday with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child.
According to the criminal complaint, the La Crosse Area Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip Dec. 9 from a Grand Chute, Wis., law enforcement agency that Williams was involved in an online conversation with someone he believed was 14 in that area.
A La Crosse police officer sent Williams a message on the social messaging app Kik about the weather Dec. 10 using an undercover persona of a 14-year-old girl, according to the complaint. During the course of the next two days, Williams sent the undercover officer a picture of his face and genitals and arranged to have sexual intercourse.
The police asked Williams to meet the supposed teen Dec.12 at the La Crosse Public Library and, when he arrived, he was taken into custody.
According to the criminal complaint, Williams told police he never talks to anyone privately on Kik and only sends photos of himself to his wife, saying “I didn’t do anything bad.”
Williams denied any knowledge of the messages and said his phone and email had been hacked six months prior. Williams asked the officer why it seemed like they didn’t believe him and the officer responded, “Because I don’t,” according to the report.
Williams handed over his phone to police and gave them his passcode and permission to make a forensic copy. When police opened the phone, the Kik app was still open and the chat between Williams and the undercover officer was still on his phone, according to the complaint.
Kaila Hying
Benesa Guerra
Patrick Berger
Eric Stevens
Denzel Meadows
Jared Williams
Michael Hemker
Jeffrey Brandt
Brittany Jones
Brittany T. Jones, 29, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 23 delivering heroin and felon in possession of a firearm. Jones sold 0.5 grams of heroin to a confidential informant Sept. 3 and had a gun in her drawer when she was arrested Dec. 19, according to the complaint.
Lucas Armstrong
Aspen Kalina
Carla Schumann
Stacie Jones
John P. Young Jr.
John. P. Young Jr. was charged Dec. 20 with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. On Dec. 13, Young’s girlfriend called police to say that he was tearing through the house and throwing things. Officers came to the scene and advised Young to spend the night elsewhere. A short while later, Young’s girlfriend called police to say that he had returned to the home and broken in, according to the criminal complaint.
Michael Utecht
Nya Thao
Jordan Gudin
Sarah Lawrence
Jacqlyn Scott
Jacqlyn EN Scott, 24, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 19 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Scott had .8 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia Dec. 15, according to the complaint.
Kahla A. Henry
Keith Stankey
Taylor Ludwig
Patrick Berger
Jonathan Kemp
Rick Roquet
Michael Ryan
Michael J. Ryan, 34, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 13 with strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct. Ryan shut a door on a woman’s arm and choked her Dec. 9 during an argument, according to the complaint.
Jessica Kistner
Jacob M. Hazlett
Jacob M. Hazlett, 29, Mindoro, was charged Dec. 13 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Hazlett hit a woman with a stool and refused to let her leave or call police Dec. 7, according to the complaint.
Steven Sage
Volante Feist
Jeffrey Berry
Jeffrey A. Berry, 55, La Crosse was charged Dec. 12 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berry was found asleep in his vehicle Dec. 9 and had 2.86 grams of meth and a glass pipe, according to the complaint.
Cora Elmore
Robert Anderson
Mitchael Oslund
Christian Weber
Nicole Aarstad
Nicole E. Aarstad, 28, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony bail jumping and theft of movable property. Aarstad stole a trailer sometime this fall in violation of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing crimes, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Zephaniah Fifer
Zephaniah T. Fifer, 39, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. Fifer consumed alcohol Nov. 23 in violation of two bonds, according to the complaint.
Thomas Stein
Christina Sievert
Benjamin Harr
Travis Heal
Michael Wilson Jr.
Michael DeGregg
Francis A. Okonmah
Francis A. Okonmah, 27, Eau Claire, Wis., was charged Dec. 4 with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Okonmah had 3 ounces of marijuana in two bags Nov. 19 when he was pulled over for speeding in the town of Campbell, according to the complaint.
Jack Freitag
Jonathan Baum
Tyler Peterson
Tiffany Penkalski
Tyler Hoffman
Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, Kellogg, Minn., was charged Dec. 3 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim and battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hoffman wrapped his arm around a woman’s neck Nov. 29 while in La Crosse, hit her in the face and threatened to harm her if she told police, according to the complaint.
Tristen Schmeckpeper
Rebekka Ames
Darnell Hamilton
Benjamin Stetzer
