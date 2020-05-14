La Crosse man charged with attempted homicide in South Side shooting

A La Crosse man accused of shooting another man in his backyard was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide using a dangerous weapon and felony bail jumping.
Ellis C. Wilson, 24, was identified by the victim — who remains hospitalized at Gundersen Health System — as the man who shot him May 7 at 1020 Fifth Ave. S. in La Crosse, according to the criminal complaint.
According to court records, police were called to Wilson’s Fifth Avenue residence just after midnight May 7 after a man was reported to be bleeding from his abdomen. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound; however, multiple people there said they did not see what happened. A single bullet casing was found five to seven feet away from the victim.
Police interviewed the victim May 11 when he regained consciousness, according to the complaint; however, due to his injuries he was unable to speak. Instead, he wrote his answers or nodded. When police asked why he had been shot, the victim wrote “over nothing,” according to the report.
A witness told police that a group of people had gathered in the alley for a rap competition, and Wilson, also known as “Poochie,” started an argument with the victim that ended with him shooting the other man, according to the complaint.
Wilson was arrested at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after police executed a search warrant for his home.
Wilson told police he wasn’t in the state May 7, saying he was at his sister’s house in Independence, Mo., according to the complaint. Wilson said he came home after the shooting, arriving at about 2 or 3 a.m. May 8.
Wilson was out on three bonds at the time of the incident, including one connected to a 2019 burglary charge. He also has open cases in which he faces misdemeanor charges of battery, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Wilson is being held on a $100,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Elliott Levine. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 22.
Taylor J. Murphy, 26, was charged May 12 with substantial battery, damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. On March 26, it was reported Murphy had physically assaulted a man with a bolt cutter, and damaged the man's vehicle on Winneshiek Road, cracking the windshield, smashing the two side mirrors and damaging the trunk, front grill and driver's side door, which Murphy admitted to, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey D. Brandt, 49, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine and THC. Brandt was found with a pill bottle containing drug paraphernalia, which included an unidentified "tan powdery substance," after officers were dispatched to the scene near Liberty and Gillette streets for reports of a fight on March 22, according to the complaint.
Timothy J. Tennant, 21, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Early on March 31, Tennant trapped his girlfriend in their bedroom during an argument. The fight became physical, and Tennant attempted to strangle the woman several times, according to the complaint.
Robert L. Watrud, 39, Whitehall, was charged May 8 with possession of methamphetamine and issuing worthless checks, both as a repeat offender. Watrud had meth April 26 when he was arrested for purchasing items at Coulee Region RV for $330.20 using a check from an inactive account, according to the complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
