La Crosse man charged with attempted homicide in South Side shooting
La Crosse man charged with attempted homicide in South Side shooting

Ellis C. Wilson

Ellis C. Wilson 

A La Crosse man accused of shooting another man in his backyard was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide using a dangerous weapon and felony bail jumping.

Ellis C. Wilson, 24, was identified by the victim — who remains hospitalized at Gundersen Health System — as the man who shot him May 7 at 1020 Fifth Ave. S. in La Crosse, according to the criminal complaint.

According to court records, police were called to Wilson’s Fifth Avenue residence just after midnight May 7 after a man was reported to be bleeding from his abdomen. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound; however, multiple people there said they did not see what happened. A single bullet casing was found five to seven feet away from the victim.

Police interviewed the victim May 11 when he regained consciousness, according to the complaint; however, due to his injuries he was unable to speak. Instead, he wrote his answers or nodded. When police asked why he had been shot, the victim wrote “over nothing,” according to the report.

A witness told police that a group of people had gathered in the alley for a rap competition, and Wilson, also known as “Poochie,” started an argument with the victim that ended with him shooting the other man, according to the complaint.

Wilson was arrested at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after police executed a search warrant for his home.

Wilson told police he wasn’t in the state May 7, saying he was at his sister’s house in Independence, Mo., according to the complaint. Wilson said he came home after the shooting, arriving at about 2 or 3 a.m. May 8.

Wilson was out on three bonds at the time of the incident, including one connected to a 2019 burglary charge. He also has open cases in which he faces misdemeanor charges of battery, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Wilson is being held on a $100,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Elliott Levine. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 22.

+7 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in May

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

