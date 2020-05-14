La Crosse man charged with attempted homicide in South Side shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man accused of shooting another man in his backyard was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide using a dangerous weapon and felony bail jumping.

Ellis C. Wilson, 24, was identified by the victim — who remains hospitalized at Gundersen Health System — as the man who shot him May 7 at 1020 Fifth Ave. S. in La Crosse, according to the criminal complaint.

According to court records, police were called to Wilson’s Fifth Avenue residence just after midnight May 7 after a man was reported to be bleeding from his abdomen. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound; however, multiple people there said they did not see what happened. A single bullet casing was found five to seven feet away from the victim.

Police interviewed the victim May 11 when he regained consciousness, according to the complaint; however, due to his injuries he was unable to speak. Instead, he wrote his answers or nodded. When police asked why he had been shot, the victim wrote “over nothing,” according to the report.

A witness told police that a group of people had gathered in the alley for a rap competition, and Wilson, also known as “Poochie,” started an argument with the victim that ended with him shooting the other man, according to the complaint.