 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse man charged with attempted sexual assault
0 comments

La Crosse man charged with attempted sexual assault

{{featured_button_text}}
Tyler M. Neidfeldt

Tyler M. Neidfeldt

 Steve Rundio

A 24-year-old La Crosse man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for attempted sexual assault as part of a criminal complaint that alleges multiple instances of violent abuse from January to July.

Tyler M. Niedfeldt faces felony charges of attempted second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment and misdemeanor charges of battery (two counts) and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police an enraged Niedfeldt grabbed her by the hair, dragged her across a sidewalk and forced her inside a La Crosse residence July 26. She said Niedfeldt pinned her to the ground and attempted sexual penetration before she was able to fight him off. She said she told Niedfeldt “no” and “get off me.” She said Niedfeldt then slammed her head against the floor and threw her against a table. She said the attack left her with cuts and bruises.

The woman recounted six other incidents that involved physical abuse, false imprisonment or destruction of property. In two of the incidents, the woman said Niedfeldt destroyed her cellphone. She said Niedfeldt destroyed the cell phone of another woman who was attempting to call police about the July 26 incident.

Niedfeldt is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News