La Crosse man charged with breaking woman's ribs

A La Crosse man was in court Monday after he was accused of breaking a woman’s ribs, stealing her phone and stalking her.

Grozayer M. Thompson, 38, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with substantial battery intending bodily harm, stalking and theft.

A woman told police June 5 that Thompson came to her apartment at 1:30 a.m., shoved his way in and pushed her to the ground, then stomped on her head, stomach and chest, according to the criminal complaint. She had four broken ribs and neighbors reported hearing her screaming. After the incident, her phone was missing.

Thompson also posted on social media June 5 that he had hit a woman, although the post didn’t specify whom, according to the complaint.

The woman told police later that month that Thompson had called her from a restricted number at least 12 times June 10 and texted her more than 26 times in a row one day and 25 the next, despite her telling him to stop contacting her, according to the complaint.

Thompson turned himself in Wednesday on his warrant, according to the complaint.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered him held on a $1,000 cash bond and set a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. July 15.

