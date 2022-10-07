La Crosse man charged with burglary

A 29-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with breaking into a trailer in April and stealing nearly $15,000 worth of equipment.

Alexander J. Mitchell was charged with felony counts of burglary of a locked trailer and theft of movable property.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police responded April 25 to a Kane Street business, where a work trailer had been broken into sometime after 11 a.m. April 23. Police determined that someone likely used a bolt cutter to sever the padlock that secured the trailer.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows two males on the property April 24 around 3:30 a.m. with one cutting the padlock and the other serving as a lookout. They returned three hours later, entered the trailer and left with multiple items. Surveillance reportedly shows a male returning to the area April 25 and taking more property from the trailer. Police reviewed the footage and identified Mitchell as a suspect.

Mitchell has been held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation violation since Sept. 23. Judge Gloria Doyle ordered a $500 cash bond and set a preliminary hearing for Oct. 31.