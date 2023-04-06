A 38-year-old La Crosse man faces allegations that he abused a child. Michael J. Ladwig was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony charge of physical abuse of a child/intentionally causing bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a La Crosse school, where a child had multiple visible bruises on her face. Two bruises were reported to be “purplish” and the size of a quarter.

The child said Ladwig often became enraged in her presence and sometimes struck her in the face. She said Ladwig struck her 10 to 15 times during one instance.

Ladwig was arrested April 4 and transported to the La Crosse County Jail. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond with a provision that he have no contact with the child.