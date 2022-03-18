La Crosse man charged with child pornography after previous case dismissed

A La Crosse man has been charged with two felony counts of child pornography, after a case with similar charges was dropped earlier last month.

James D. Bogdan, 44, was charged with two Class D felonies for possession of child pornography in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Friday. He faces up to 50 years in prison and was issued a $5,000 cash bond by Judge Gloria Doyle.

According to the criminal complaint, police were reviewing information from Bogdan's previous case when they discovered Bogdan had created a new Facebook profile on Feb. 9 and had added young, juvenile males as friends, some of which were linked to his first case.

Through a warrant, police were able to access Bogdan's messages, which contained child pornograpic images and videos involving children estimated to range in age from 4-16, the complaint stated. Bogdan was also a member of several suspicious groups on Facebook and was engaged in conversations with at least one teenager.

Bogdan was arrested last September on similar charges of child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond by Judge Todd Bjerke at the time with the conditions that he not have contact with anyone under 18 or access the internet.

The state dismissed those charges in February because they could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, according to public defender Araysa Simpson.

"The allegation is a week later he created a new Facebook account and began accessing child pornography again," assistant district attorney Jessica Skemp said.

As part of his bond conditions, Bogdan would not be allowed to have access to any electronic devices that can access the internet or be in contact with anyone under the age of 18.

At Friday's bond hearing, Bogdan attempted to discuss counseling that he was advised to undergo during his last case, but was told not to reference it.

"The time for counseling would have been after you got out of the first case," Doyle said.

A preliminary hearing date for Bogdan will be set once his legal counsel is secured.

