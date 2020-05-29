La Crosse man charged with child pornography lived in at-home day care center

Public defender Ronald Betita asked for a lower cash bond, noting that Wigdal has had a La Crosse County address for two years and does community-service-related work.

“He does have some ties and motivations to stay in the community,” Betita said.

Judge Todd Bjerke set bond at $5,000 cash, then ordered Wigdal to surrender his passport and not have contact with any child under 18 or access to any device that connects to the internet. Due to the bond conditions, if released, Wigdal will need to find a new place to live, as minor children live at the residence and it is registered in the county as an in-home day-care.

Wigdal is listed as the CEO of the Mordecai and Esther Foundation. The foundation’s website proclaims it to be dedicated to providing medical care for “children who were born with bodily deformities” and other services to meet the needs of orphans overseas in Sierra Leone and Pakistan.