La Crosse man charged with child pornography lived in at-home day care center

A La Crosse man who lived in an at-home day care center was charged Friday with two counts of possession of child pornography.
Raymond J. Wigdal, 61, faces at least three years in prison per count, as well as a $500 surcharge per image.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported in March and April 2020 the uploading of multiple images depicting child sexual abuse from an IP address connected to a home on the 1300 block of Shorewood Drive in the town of Shelby, according to the criminal complaint.
Agents from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations along with local law enforcement officers searched the home and discovered two images of child pornography on a laptop in Wigdal’s bedroom, according to the complaint.
Wigdal told police he would sometimes see child pornography “pop up” on his computer and saved images of child pornography would sometimes appear on his computer, according to the complaint.
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke asked for a $5,000 cash bond and for the court to require Wigdal to surrender his passport.
“We’re not sure what ties he has to this community because he has an Alaskan driver’s license and has spent a significant time overseas in China,” Gruenke said. “We think he may be a flight risk.”
Public defender Ronald Betita asked for a lower cash bond, noting that Wigdal has had a La Crosse County address for two years and does community-service-related work.
“He does have some ties and motivations to stay in the community,” Betita said.
Judge Todd Bjerke set bond at $5,000 cash, then ordered Wigdal to surrender his passport and not have contact with any child under 18 or access to any device that connects to the internet. Due to the bond conditions, if released, Wigdal will need to find a new place to live, as minor children live at the residence and it is registered in the county as an in-home day-care.
Wigdal is listed as the CEO of the Mordecai and Esther Foundation. The foundation’s website proclaims it to be dedicated to providing medical care for “children who were born with bodily deformities” and other services to meet the needs of orphans overseas in Sierra Leone and Pakistan.
Wigdal has no criminal history in Wisconsin; however, he was at the center of a controversy in China in 2014. At the time, Wigdal was caring for 11 orphans, including a girl named Phoebe who died Nov. 24, 2014. A Beijing outlet called The Beijinger reported at the time that authorities suspected Wigdal of inflicting injuries that resulted in the girl’s death.
In a YouTube video recorded April 9 at Grandad Park in La Crosse, Wigdal said Chinese communists deliberately starved the girl while she was in the hospital and blamed her death on him.
Tyler Peterson
Tyler J. Peterson, 28, Readstown, was charged May 29 with possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. Peterson had meth March 27 and resisted arrest when he was arrested due to violent behavior in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Eric Stevens
Eric M. Stevens, 49, Onalaska, was charged May 29 with felony bail jumping. Stevens violated a no-contact order with Kwik Trip March 31, according to the complaint.
Sandra Levit
Sandra K. Levit, 51, no permanent address, was charged May 29 with possession with intent to deliver 3 to 10 grams of amphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Levit had eight bags of methamphetamine containing more than 6 grams of meth and two glass pipes with meth residue May 18 when she was arrested after smoking meth in her vehicle on the 3300 block of Commerce Street, according to the complaint.
Denise Oliver
Denise A. Oliver, 49, Bangor, was charged May 29 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Oliver had 13.1 grams of marijuana and 0.6 grams of meth when she was arrested May 18 for doing drugs in a friend’s vehicle, according to the complaint.
Christopher Mallette
Dylan Spargur
Lorelei Goyette
Devon Perkins
Devon A. Perkins, 23, La Crosse, was charged May 27 with two counts of felony bail jumping and receiving stolen property. Perkins sold a stolen phone May 10 in the Woodman’s parking lot while out on two felony bonds, according to the complaint.
Faraji Robinson
Andrea Walker
Andrea J. Walker, 39, no permanent address, was charged May 22 with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine, both as a repeat offender. Waler had 0.2 grams of meth and 0.6 grams of heroin April 21 when police spoke to her about an alleged theft, according to the complaint.
Meenan Yang
Meenan A. Yang, 19, La Crosse, was charged May 22 with delivery of THC, theft of movable property, criminal trespass to dwelling and criminal damage to property. Yang stole a TV and sound bar April 6 from a Caledonia Street residence after a teen failed to pay her for dealing marijuana, according to the complaint. She also broke several items in the home.
Andrew Veseley
Andrew Veseley, 19, Oak Lawn, Ill., was charged May 20 with possession with intent to deliver THC, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of an illegally-obtained prescription. Veseley had six 3.5-ounce bags of marijuana, five containers of marijuana resin for vaping, a bottle of prescription liquid codeine, a .45 semi-automatic handgun and 10 hollow-point rounds March 24 when he was pulled over for speeding, according to the complaint.
Quintin Stello
Quintin Stello, 29, no permanent address, was charged May 20 with misdemeanor theft and felony bail jumping. According to the complaint, Stello violated terms of a felony bond by committing new crimes March 29 when he stole a .22 rifle from a La Crosse home, according to the complaint.
Benjamin M. Wiese
Benjamin M. Wiese, 31, no permanent address, was charged May 20 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Wiese had 1.1 grams of meth, 0.3 grams of heroin and two bags with drug residue March 31 when he was stopped for speeding in Rockland, according to the complaint.
Kyle Backlund
Cale Oelfke
Bradly Murphy
Andrew Rieck
Gregory Proulx Jr
Taylor Murphy
Taylor J. Murphy, 26, was charged May 12 with substantial battery, damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. On March 26, it was reported Murphy had physically assaulted a man with a bolt cutter, and damaged the man's vehicle on Winneshiek Road, cracking the windshield, smashing the two side mirrors and damaging the trunk, front grill and driver's side door, which Murphy admitted to, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Jeffrey D. Brandt, 49, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine and THC. Brandt was found with a pill bottle containing drug paraphernalia, which included an unidentified "tan powdery substance," after officers were dispatched to the scene near Liberty and Gillette streets for reports of a fight on March 22, according to the complaint.
Timothy Tennant
Timothy J. Tennant, 21, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Early on March 31, Tennant trapped his girlfriend in their bedroom during an argument. The fight became physical, and Tennant attempted to strangle the woman several times, according to the complaint.
Jarel Jenkins
Robert Watrud
Robert L. Watrud, 39, Whitehall, was charged May 8 with possession of methamphetamine and issuing worthless checks, both as a repeat offender. Watrud had meth April 26 when he was arrested for purchasing items at Coulee Region RV for $330.20 using a check from an inactive account, according to the complaint.
Jonlazaire Burch
Chad Kelemen
Trevor Midtlien
Faraji Robinson
Marquise Smith
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.