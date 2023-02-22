An 84-year-old La Crosse man is free on a $1,000 cash bond after he was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, Jerry A. Ortmeier downloaded multiple images of adolescent girls engaged in lewd and graphic sexual content. The complaint says Ortmeier used an internet program that allows users to paste an image into a search box. The program then searches the internet for related images and other information.

Police interviewed Ortmeier at his home Jan. 26. When police told him that his internet address was flagged for child pornography, he reportedly replied, “Well, I did some stuff that was probably illegal.”

The complaint says police seized two laptop computers, two cell phones, a thumb drive, an SD card and five spiral notebooks that appeared to have search terms and websites related to child sexual abuse material.

Ortmeier was arrested and booked into the La Crosse County Jail. The complaint says La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel contacted jail staff and asked that Ortmeier be released on a signature bond.

Siegel told the Tribune Wednesday that he had reservations about “someone that age staying overnight in the jail.” He reportedly asked an officer if he could receive a warning. The officer responded that police don’t issue warnings for this type of investigation.

“We have these conversations all the time,” Siegel said. “My concern was his age and spending the night in jail when he was going to get a signature bond the next day anyway.”

Ortmeier’s next court date is a Feb. 28 preliminary hearing.

