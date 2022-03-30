La Crosse man charged with child pornography possession

A 46-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond after being charged with possession of child pornography. Brian L. Shaffer also faces a felony charge of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, La Crosse police received a March 9 tip that child pornography was being uploaded. Police identified several sexually graphic photos of girls between 3 and 14 years old and traced the photos to devices belonging to Shaffer.

Police obtained a March 29 warrant to search Shaffer's La Crosse residence. Shaffer answered the door and was placed under arrest.

The warrant authorized police to seize Shaffer's fingerprint to unlock any phone in his possession. The complaint says Shaffer clenched his hand to prevent fingerprint contact but eventually relaxed his hand and allowed police to unlock the device. Police allegedly found five images of child pornography on the phone.

Assistant La Crosse District Attorney Gideon Wertheimer asked for the $25,000 bond. He said Shaffer has another open child pornography case from 2018. The case has been delayed by the death of Shaffer's court-appointed attorney.

Public defender Thomas Rhodes asked for a signature bond. He said Shaffer is indigent and doesn't have the economic means to flee the area.

Shaffer was released from the La Crosse County Jail in January 2019 on a $1,000 signature bond with a condition that he not possess any devices that connect him to the internet. The recovery of the cell phone triggered the bail jumping charge. The most recent charges carry a combined 31-year prison term.

