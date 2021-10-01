La Crosse man charged with child pornography

A 44-year-old La Crosse man faces up to 65 years in prison after his arrest Sept. 30 on child pornography charges.

James D. Bogdan was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children linking Bogdan to sexually explicit images of young boys that were uploaded to Facebook Messenger. The complaint says the chat group involved 70 accounts from across the world.

Police obtained a warrant to search Bogdan's Mormon Coulee Road residence. Another person who lived at the residence answered the door and told police that Bogdan was at work.

After police confirmed Bogdan wasn't inside the residence, they searched Bogdan's bedroom and seized three smartphones and two computers. Police also reportedly found children's toys and shoes.

Bogdan was released on a $10,000 signature bond by Judge Todd Bjerke. The bond prohibits Bogdan from having contact with anyone under 18 or accessing the Internet for any reason other than court appearances.

